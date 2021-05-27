Fishing forecast for lake trout in Priest Lake
Lake trout (aka Mackinaw) have been the primary target of anglers on Priest Lake for many years. Typically, this fishery provides good catch rates and a harvest opportunity for lake trout that are mostly 16-24 inches in size. However, recent angler reports suggest lower catch rates for lake trout than in the past. In addition, lake trout condition is notably poor with many fish appearing skinny and lacking the typical dark orange flesh that appeals to harvest-oriented anglers. Unfortunately, the declining quality of the lake trout fishery is anticipated to extend into the coming year with uncertainty about when or if the fishery will rebound.cdapress.com