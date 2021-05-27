Fishing forecast for lake trout in Priest Lake

May signals the beginning of the big rainbow trout show! We've been catching rainbows all winter and spring, but the return of the big spawners is always eagerly awaited. Late May into June is when we start to catch these bigger rainbows and it lasts well into September every year. The rainbows have shown up all over the lower lake and thats where we've been getting them this week. Rainbows in the 4-5 lb. class can be cauht now and as they pack on the weight this summer, they will be tipping the scales in favor of some even larger rainbow trout. One of my favorite times of the year to fish Shasta is June through August because we'll catch rainbows and browns, with King and Kokanee salmon also in the mix. Having four different types of fish to catch can make for a very interesting day on the lake, with a mixed bag of tasty trout and salmon for the dinner table. The per person limits are 5 trout and 5 salmon per day. We always catch trout, salmon, or both, and sometimes catch Spotted bass trolling while on our guided Shasta Lake fishing trips. The lake is warming up and the Shad schools are showing up in big numbers now. Its go time for summer trout and salmon so give us a call to get your day of fishing on Shasta Lake scheduled for June thru August. (530) 510-2925, thank you!