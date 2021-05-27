Cancel
Fishing forecast for lake trout in Priest Lake

Coeur d'Alene Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake trout (aka Mackinaw) have been the primary target of anglers on Priest Lake for many years. Typically, this fishery provides good catch rates and a harvest opportunity for lake trout that are mostly 16-24 inches in size. However, recent angler reports suggest lower catch rates for lake trout than in the past. In addition, lake trout condition is notably poor with many fish appearing skinny and lacking the typical dark orange flesh that appeals to harvest-oriented anglers. Unfortunately, the declining quality of the lake trout fishery is anticipated to extend into the coming year with uncertainty about when or if the fishery will rebound.

HobbiesWillits News

4Reel Fishing: Be careful on Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE – Right now the lake is in a weird transition. You have some bass that are still in a pre-spawn mode, with others still spawning, but most are in post spawn. You can see bass cruising along the shallows. There are probably hundreds of beds that are now abandoned and an occasional male that is hanging around still guarding it’s nest. Soon all the bass will be done spawning and they will be in a full on feeding mode.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Lake Conroe Fishing Report

Fishing on Lake Conroe is a little slow with the moving weather fronts and rain. The water temperature at the dam early in the morning has been running about 70 degrees. As the day wears if and the sun comes out it has been warming up, especially in the shallows and back waters of the creeks. The water at this time is cloudy and the level is 200.99 feet. The City of Houston Diversion(COH) is 0 CFS and the Ground Reduction Plan(GRP) is 17.79 CFS and 0 water is being released from the Lake according to the San Jacinto River Authority.
Summit County, OHAkron Leader Publications

Summit Metro Parks lakes, ponds stocked for fishing

SUMMIT COUNTY — Summit Metro Parks officials announced its lakes and ponds have been stocked with fish for the season, and anglers are invited to visit the following areas to fish:. • Alder Pond at Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St. in South Akron, with 9- to 12- inch...
Lakeport, CALake County Record Bee

Fishing bite solid despite low lake level

The Wild West Bass Trail (WWBT) takes the spotlight this weekend at Clear Lake as it hosts a team tournament Saturday. The weigh-in takes place beginning at 3 p.m. at Library Park in Lakeport. The tournament is expected to draw in the neighborhood of 70 boats and it should take at least 25 pounds to win it.
HobbiesPosted by
AL.com

Bassmaster Elites offer tips on fishing Lake Guntersville

Caleb Kuphall of Mukwonago, Wisconsin, won the Bassmaster Elite competition last week at Lake Guntersville with a wire-to-wire run totaling 85 pounds, 14 ounces of largemouths for the four-day tournament, and he did it the old fashioned way, flippin’ the mats. Notably, Kuphall’s 17-14 margin of victory is the second...
Minnesota StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Yellowstone seeing progress on lake trout suppression

Large cutthroat trout are returning to the headwaters of the Yellowstone River thanks to lake trout suppression efforts, but new native fish conservation challenges are emerging, a park fisheries biologist said Tuesday at a virtual presentation. Todd Koel, leader of Yellowstone’s Native Fish Conservation Program, shared details about Yellowstone National...
Colville, WAtribaltribune.com

Rufus Woods lake is the place to be as thousands of rainbow trout are being released

NESPELEM– The Colville Indian Reservation has opened and now is the time to go fishing on Rufus Woods Lake. Staff from the Colville Tribal Fish Hatchery (CTFH) released over 44,200 triploid rainbow trout into Rufus Woods Lake in early spring and will release another 20,000 fish on Wednesday, May 26. These fish average about two pounds each and can be identified by the absence of an adipose fin. A floy tag will be affixed to approximately 4,000 fish from this release group.
Hobbiescarolinasportsman.com

Crappie fishing at Kerr Lake

Sam and Boone Seamster headed to Kerr lake to do some crappie fishing . The crappie bite was good for most of the day and we were able to catch some really nice crappie. All the fish in the picture were over 1-1/2 poundss. I was happy to have the chance to fish with my son. I also enclosed a link to a video I just uploaded. Four locations to find summer crappie. I used my Live Scope to show how crappie relate to different types of structure .
Hobbiesmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Shasta Lake trout/Kokanee bite on point!

Mike and Hunter holding up both of the browns Hunter landed back to back today. I fished Shasta Lake the past two days and found a good bite, but its not long lived. I've been marking a lot of fish at 40', but fish are showing up deeper later in the day. We've managed to get into a few browns this week, and some quality rainbows as well. The Kokanee bite is pretty dependable, but I think the biggest Koke's are still being caught up at Hirz Bay. The lower lake is fishing pretty good for Kokanee as well, but I think a lot of them are next years spawners at 10"-11" now. The fishing is going to get better and better and we will have plenty of water to play in!
WildlifeRomesentinel.com

Researchers net largest fish in Oneida Lake

It’s a whopper of a fish — that didn’t get away; and members of the Cornell Biological Field Station at Shackleton Point have the pictures, and the measurements to prove it. The researchers were on Oneida Lake on Wednesday, conducting a three-day sturgeon netting survey. They cast their nets at...
Hobbiesmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Spotted Bass Fishing on Shasta Lake

The bite on Shaata lake continues to stay strong with most days averaging 30 to 40 fish .We are catching these Bass most morning and afternoons on plastic worms and blades .The pit arm and squaw arm are my favorite places .Memorial weekend will be busy so get a early start .Call if you want any more info .530-515-5951 follow me on Facebook and Instagram sacriverguide since 1988.
Erie, PAErie Times-News

NW Pa. fishing report: Perch, smallmouth, walleye, lake trout, you name it, they're biting

The weather has been ideal, and the fishing has been outstanding this week in the Erie area, too. “We’ve got a good perch bite!” exclaimed Kirk at East End Angler. “Perch are located in 37 to 50 feet between the Cribs and Shorewood. Best bite in the last couple years with some guys getting limits of 11- to 14-inch perch. Charters are picking up lake trout at the Mountain on Magnum Spoons in Dew Pearl and Glow Green Frog. In the Bay, smallmouth bass are all over the flats.”
Hobbieslakepowelllife.com

Wayne’s Weekly Lake Powell Fishing Report

On a positive note, inflowing water is increasing and now is almost equal to outflow. Lake level continues to decline slightly every day. On the negative side, the end of the Wahweap launch ramp is now visible. Back a 20-foot boat into the lake and the trailer drops over the small ledge just in time to propel the boat off the trailer. Hopefully, metal mats to help launch boats will be in place soon.
Stockton, CARecord

Target Ebbetts Pass and Carson Pass lakes for High Sierra trout

ARNOLD – Many Stockton area anglers head to the lakes and streams in the scenic Ebbetts Pass and Carson Pass regions to fish for trout on the Memorial Day weekend. Here are some of the waters that are currently open and producing rainbow, brown and mackinaw trout:. Ebbetts Pass rainbows:...
Lifestylemyoutdoorbuddy.com

Big Shasta Lake rainbow trout showing up again!

May signals the beginning of the big rainbow trout show! We've been catching rainbows all winter and spring, but the return of the big spawners is always eagerly awaited. Late May into June is when we start to catch these bigger rainbows and it lasts well into September every year. The rainbows have shown up all over the lower lake and thats where we've been getting them this week. Rainbows in the 4-5 lb. class can be cauht now and as they pack on the weight this summer, they will be tipping the scales in favor of some even larger rainbow trout. One of my favorite times of the year to fish Shasta is June through August because we'll catch rainbows and browns, with King and Kokanee salmon also in the mix. Having four different types of fish to catch can make for a very interesting day on the lake, with a mixed bag of tasty trout and salmon for the dinner table. The per person limits are 5 trout and 5 salmon per day. We always catch trout, salmon, or both, and sometimes catch Spotted bass trolling while on our guided Shasta Lake fishing trips. The lake is warming up and the Shad schools are showing up in big numbers now. Its go time for summer trout and salmon so give us a call to get your day of fishing on Shasta Lake scheduled for June thru August. (530) 510-2925, thank you!
Montana Statemtpr.org

Rare Native Fish Found In Northwest Montana Lakes

A rare native fish species has been discovered for the first time in two northwest Montana lakes. The discovery is part of state fish and wildlife biologists’ efforts to understand more about the pygmy whitefish. The pygmy whitefish, which is silvery, white and the size of a sardine, is native...
Spokane, WAKXLY

Almost half a million trout to be released into Lake Roosevelt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of thousands of rainbow trout will be released into Lake Roosevelt over the next two weeks as part of a funded program by the Bonneville Power Administration. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the Spokane Tribe of Indians, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville...
Geneva, NYFinger Lakes Times

LAKE TROUT DERBY: Willower lands big one

GENEVA — If numbers demonstrate an outstanding contest, then the 57th Annual National Lake Trout Derby is in the winner’s circle again. The 2021 event had 720 registered anglers, which is fantastic considering the ramifications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The excitement was evident on Memorial Day as contestants wandered...