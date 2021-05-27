Cancel
Return of 'Ride the Wall'

Coeur d'Alene Press
 7 days ago

The 13-mile bicycle ride, held nearly 25 years, is making a returning after an absence. It is set for June 21 on the Trail of The Coeur d'Alenes, and then on to the CCC Road, Wall Ridge route, described as a picturesque road that winds along and above the Coeur d'Alene River.

cdapress.com
News Break
Sports
Related
Madison, GAMorgan County Citizen

Read to Ride

The Madison Masonic Lodge #376 recently held its annual Bike Giveaway for local students to encourage a love of reading. The Lodge presented students with seven new bikes through the Joe Ward Read to Ride program. Students at Morgan County Primary School who received the bikes read at least 20 books per month since January.
Environmenteldoradospringsmo.com

Rock Wall

Spring fever did not kick in today for me with all of this cold, rainy weather. I didn’t even think about the fishing report until everybody had put on their winter clothes and headed home. After enjoying the excellent fish fry at Fair Haven, as soon as we got the...
Iowa City, IAthegazette.com

Courage Ride returns Aug. 14 with expanded in-person, virtual event

Courage Ride, an annual charity bike ride benefiting the University of Iowa’s sarcoma cancer research program, has announced it will resume as both an in-person and virtual event. It also has added a second start/finish location at the Washington County Fairgrounds that will take riders along the Kewash Trail to Keota. The 17th Annual Courage Ride also will return to Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Iowa City.
Running Springs, CANBC Los Angeles

Scenic View Chairlift Rides Return to Snow Valley

Scenic chairlift rides and downhill mountain biking open on May 21. The summer solstice shimmers into our summer-loving spheres on the evening of June 20 in 2021, but, of course, there's more to the story. The "more" we're referring to here?. Summer lovers are famous for wanting to get a...
SocietyReporterHerald.com

Realities Ride returns in person May 30 for 20th anniversary

The Realities Ride and Rally will return in person at the end of May, but also retain last year’s virtual event for those who are not yet ready to gather. This year, the event will be celebrating its 20th anniversary, recognizing 20 years of “riding in honor of those who have served, while serving those in need,” according to a press release from Realities for Children.
Stockbridge, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Ride to the Library

This year, my goal is to ride to the end of the rail trail in Hamburg and learn more about bicycle maintenance. I can’t do much beyond changing a tire right now, but fortunately we have many books on bike maintenance to guide me. Another reason I’m excited about bikes...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Trailnet returns with roster of summer cycling rides

After missing a season of organized pedaling due to pandemic shutdowns, St. Louis-based Trailnet is giving bicyclists a chance to spin their wheels with the return of some classic community rides. Trailnet director Cindy Mense said 2020 was a challenge for the organization, which had to rely on virtual events...
Cyclingtowncarolina.com

What A Ride

164 miles. Almost twenty-two hours in the saddle. An elevation gain of 29,029 feet—the altitude of Mount Everest. No breaks or shortcuts, just grit and dogged determination. If that sounds like a fun ride, you’re in good company with Carlo Franco: a cycling enthusiast, retired Airman, and co-founder of the Sans Souci bike shop Velo Valets. “Most people probably think, ‘You can’t be normal to want to do this ride 37 times, to essentially climb Everest.’ So I guess we’re crazy,” Franco concludes. He’s talking about a challenge known as known as “Everesting,” started by Australian cycling group the Hell’s 500, which entails riding one known bike route enough times to climb the elevation of the mountain’s highest peak—without stopping.
Sportsbikepacking.com

2021 Pinyons and Pines: Event Recap

Words by Katie Strempke (@katie.strempke) and Andrew Strempke (@strempke), photos by John Schilling (@schillingsworth) Pinyons and Pines is a 300-mile loop from Flagstaff that showcases the beauty of northern Arizona on singletrack, dirt roads, and minimal pavement. There were 53 starters and 26 finishers in this year’s event. It was the year of the singlespeeds, with 4 of 5 of the top finishers riding singlespeed. Andrew won the race overall, and Katie placed third overall and was the first woman to cross the line. We wrote a full ride report on our personal blog, but the post below highlights some of the ways we prepare for a bikepacking race. This is our process for racing, not necessarily having the most fun or pleasant experience. For example, going without sleep can be pretty uncomfortable.
Bicyclestraverseticker.com

Annual Bike Swap Returns

Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation (TART) Trails has announced the return of the Annual Recycle-A-Bicycle Bike Swap this Saturday, June 5. The Bike Swap is for anyone who wants to sell and/or purchase unused or outgrown bicycles or bike accessories. Accessories include bike trailers, hitches, bike racks, frames and wheels. The sale requires that all bicycles be in rideable condition. The tires must hold air and the brakes and shifters must be in working condition. Small items like shoes, helmets, and clothing are not accepted.
Geauga County, OHgeauganews.com

CLIMB, RIDE, GLIDE & PLAY! Dates coming up for the return of “ropes & boats” in Geauga Park District

Geauga Park District is excited to reopen its “ropes & boats” recreational offerings in the warming weeks of spring to come!. Claridon Woodlands’ ropes course was a huge hit in its debut year, featuring platforms 32 feet off the ground linked by eight 23-to-32-foot-long challenge elements with fitting names like Wobbly Logs, Tarzan Stump Traverse, Ride the Wave and Wobbly XOXO. Ready to come back down to earth? Your exit is an exciting 100-foot-long zipline.
Animalsgulfcounty.news

Riding with class

Gulf County 4-H Big River Riders complete Horsemanship 101 series, competes at Area North Horse Show. In the end of February, Big River Riders 4-H Horse Club members engaged in a series of five classes working on their horsemanship skills. Basic handling skills are the foundation for all interactions with...
BicyclesJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Mountain biker designs jerseys that work

When Taylor-Ann Smith got into mountain biking she didn’t find much to her liking when she shopped for jerseys. “I’d go to the bike shops and they didn’t have anything for women,” she said, “or it was horrifically too small, too short in the torso and I hated the colors.”
Tupper Lake, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Riding the rails

Adirondack Rail Trail, while still under construction, is living up to expectations. Now that work crews have begun removing the tracks, many cyclists can’t wait to ride the Adirondack Rail Trail. I couldn’t wait either, so this week I rode more than a quarter of the yet-to-be-built trail on my mountain bike.