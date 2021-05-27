Return of 'Ride the Wall'

Words by Katie Strempke (@katie.strempke) and Andrew Strempke (@strempke), photos by John Schilling (@schillingsworth) Pinyons and Pines is a 300-mile loop from Flagstaff that showcases the beauty of northern Arizona on singletrack, dirt roads, and minimal pavement. There were 53 starters and 26 finishers in this year’s event. It was the year of the singlespeeds, with 4 of 5 of the top finishers riding singlespeed. Andrew won the race overall, and Katie placed third overall and was the first woman to cross the line. We wrote a full ride report on our personal blog, but the post below highlights some of the ways we prepare for a bikepacking race. This is our process for racing, not necessarily having the most fun or pleasant experience. For example, going without sleep can be pretty uncomfortable.