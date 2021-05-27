Return of 'Ride the Wall'

164 miles. Almost twenty-two hours in the saddle. An elevation gain of 29,029 feet—the altitude of Mount Everest. No breaks or shortcuts, just grit and dogged determination. If that sounds like a fun ride, you’re in good company with Carlo Franco: a cycling enthusiast, retired Airman, and co-founder of the Sans Souci bike shop Velo Valets. “Most people probably think, ‘You can’t be normal to want to do this ride 37 times, to essentially climb Everest.’ So I guess we’re crazy,” Franco concludes. He’s talking about a challenge known as known as “Everesting,” started by Australian cycling group the Hell’s 500, which entails riding one known bike route enough times to climb the elevation of the mountain’s highest peak—without stopping.