Chevy Dealerships Tap Local Electricians For EV Home Charger Installation

Zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Crab-walking. A top speed of 130 mph. Hidden storage big enough for a snowboard. 500 miles of range. Bulletproof doors. The would-be progenitors of the EV truck revolution have claimed a dizzying array of figures and just as many gimmicks. But in my book, one number stands above them all: $40,000. That's about how much the base model of Ford's F-150 Lightning will cost when it goes on sale next year, a price that is significantly cheaper than the $50,000 dual-motor Tesla Cybertruck, the $75,000 Rivian R1T and the $80,000 Hummer EV. More importantly, depending on what the federal and state tax incentive landscape looks like next year, the Lightning could actually be cheaper than a regular, gas-powered F-150.