Chevy Dealerships Tap Local Electricians For EV Home Charger Installation

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best upgrades for a new electric vehicle owner is an at-home charging station, which makes it easy and convenient to keep the batteries topped off while skipping a stint at the local plugs. As such, Chevrolet will cover installation of a Level 2 charger for eligible 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV customers, partnering with EV charger installation company Qmerit to do so. Now, in order to expand the availability of installation services, Chevy dealerships are encouraged to recommend trusted local electricians.

gmauthority.com
