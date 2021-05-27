Taylor Swift’s re-recordings: reflection, nostalgia and deja-vu
I was only eight years old when Taylor Swift first released Fearless. At the time, Swift and her songs about heartbreak were too mature for my childhood self who still adamantly believed that boys had cooties. As some of my childhood heroes outgrew their roles — Miley Cyrus hanging up Hannah Montana and the devastating breakup of the Jonas Brothers — I found myself gravitating toward Swift and her lovable country sweetheart persona. Even though I didn’t know what love was or what it was like to have my heart broken, I clung to Swift and vicariously lived my perception of high school through her music. Fourteen years later, Swift’s re-release of Fearless has taken on an entirely new meaning, now that I’ve lived through many of the triumphant and tragic love stories that were completely unrelatable for me as a kid.www.michigandaily.com