Taylor Swift’s re-recordings: reflection, nostalgia and deja-vu

While several days ago, Clara Luciani unveiled her album Coeur with very disco sounds, we finally know which album Taylor Swift has re-recorded. For some time now, the artist has been fighting with his former manager Scooter Braun to try to recover the rights to his music … in vain. Since then, she has re-recorded her old opus. Two months ago, Fearless (Taylor's Version), the re-recorded debut album of the singer's six, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Released in April, this new version includes six unreleased songs in addition to new interpretations of his hits like "You Belong With Me" or "Love Story". And while fans were convinced the next on the list would be 1989, the singer decided otherwise!