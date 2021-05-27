Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Taylor Swift’s re-recordings: reflection, nostalgia and deja-vu

By Kaitlyn Fox
Michigan Daily
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleI was only eight years old when Taylor Swift first released Fearless. At the time, Swift and her songs about heartbreak were too mature for my childhood self who still adamantly believed that boys had cooties. As some of my childhood heroes outgrew their roles — Miley Cyrus hanging up Hannah Montana and the devastating breakup of the Jonas Brothers — I found myself gravitating toward Swift and her lovable country sweetheart persona. Even though I didn’t know what love was or what it was like to have my heart broken, I clung to Swift and vicariously lived my perception of high school through her music. Fourteen years later, Swift’s re-release of Fearless has taken on an entirely new meaning, now that I’ve lived through many of the triumphant and tragic love stories that were completely unrelatable for me as a kid.

www.michigandaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Taylor Swift
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nostalgia#Arts#The Jonas Brothers#Lover#Big Machine Label Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Beauty & Fashionstateofpress.com

Selena Gomez on How Taylor Swift Inspired Her Fashion as Singer

Selena Gomez candidly discussed her biggest fashion moments over her more than 10 years in the spotlight in a new video with Vogue. Among the biggest things she revealed in the 11-minute video? The role her close friend Taylor Swift played in the way Gomez dressed in her late teens as she started her pop star career.
Beauty & FashionReporter

Selena Gomez: Taylor Swift was my style icon

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift influenced her fashion style. The 28-year-old singer looked toward the 'Lover' hitmaker to navigated her sense of style during her early pop-star days after she received controversy for donning a strapless dress in her 'Love You Like a Love Song' music video. She told Vogue:...
Beauty & Fashionmix1079.com

Taylor Swift’s Next Re-Release Might be Headed our Way

It is a poorly kept secret (VERY POORLY KEPT) that I am a huge Taylor Swift fan. I couldn’t have been more excited that she decided to re-record her earlier albums, and after how amazing the re-release of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” was, I was super psyched to see what she would drop next. I am REALLY hoping that it is “Red”… and the rumored 10-minute version of “All to Well”… I mean, that would be a dream come true to this little Swifty Radio dude!!!
Celebritieswopular.com

Taylor Swift Will Drop Re-recorded 'red' Album With 30 Songs In November: What We Know

Taylor Swift is re-recording another album — and it's one her fans know "All Too Well." Taylor Swift to drop 30 unreleased tracks in her next rerecorded album Red. The pop star has revealed that Red (Taylor's Version), the re-recording of Swift’s blockbuster 2012 album, will be released on November 19. Fearless (Taylor's Version), the first re-recorded album in ...
Beauty & Fashiondailymusicroll.com

Taylor Swift has announced her latest re-recorded album titled ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has now confirmed that her next re-recorded album that is going to be released by her will be a new version of ‘Red’. The record is aptly titled ‘Red (Taylor’s Version) and it is going to arrive on 19th November. As part of the announcement, Swift has written that ‘Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person,’. She also added that ‘Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators.’ She further went on to write that there will be 30 songs in ‘Red (Taylor’s Version) and it will also have a track of 10 minutes.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version of Red in November: ‘Red resembled a heartbroken person’

Taylor Swift has announced that she will release her re-recorded version of her 2012 classic Red in November.Posting to social media, the Folklore singer wrote, “I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed.“Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together...
MusicBillboard

Which of Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Red' Songs Are You Most Excited to Hear? Vote!

Now that Taylor Swift has announced her next album re-recording project, Billboard wants to know: Which Red song are you most excited to hear all over again?. The album includes four Billboard Hot 100 top 10 singles, including Swift's first-ever No. 1 on the chart: "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"; the other three to make it to the top 10 were "Begin Again," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and the album's title track.
Celebritieseuroweeklynews.com

Taylor Swift Re-Releasing Red This Year

Taylor Swift will re-record and re-lease her hit 2012 album Red later this year. The singer made the announcement on Twitter. “Imagining your future might always take you on a detour to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long,” she wrote.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Taylor Swift: after Fearless, we finally know which album she will re-record

We finally know what is the next album that Taylor Swift will re-record, it’s to discover right here!. While several days ago, Clara Luciani unveiled her album Coeur with very disco sounds, we finally know which album Taylor Swift has re-recorded. For some time now, the artist has been fighting with his former manager Scooter Braun to try to recover the rights to his music … in vain. Since then, she has re-recorded her old opus. Two months ago, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded debut album of the singer’s six, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Released in April, this new version includes six unreleased songs in addition to new interpretations of his hits like “You Belong With Me” or “Love Story”. And while fans were convinced the next on the list would be 1989, the singer decided otherwise!
PetsGossip Cop

Report: Taylor Swift Inadvertently Damaging ‘Puppy Dog’ Joe Alwyn’s Career

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn on hard times? One report says his lack of work is starting to grind Swift’s gears. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Alwyn and Swift have a problem. Alwyn is too busy following Swift around like a puppy dog to boost his own career. A source says Alwyns has “barely shown his face in LA” since moving in with Swift in Nashville.
Musickiss951.com

Ed Sheeran Goes Full-On Glampire In ‘Bad Habits’ Music Video

Get a stake and have some garlic nearby, because Ed Sheeran is taking no prisoners in his new music video for “Bad Habits.”. Donning a glittery smokey eye, black claws and fangs, Sheeran shows us a side of him that we’ve never seen before — and it’s kind of hot. Sitting at a hair salon in a head-to-toe hot pink suit, he glides through the night when the beat drops and joins his fellow bloodsuckers.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Scooter Braun refutes (Taylor's Version) of master recordings battle

Scooter Braun gave a new interview (to Variety) this week, with the billion-dollar dealmaker and record exec going on in length about his partnership with Korean record label Hybe, his long-time relationship with artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and his thoughts on a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. (No, really; they asked!) None of which anyone is likely to have paid especially large amounts of notice to, since they were presumably speed-scrolling through the entire conversation looking for the part where Braun talked about Taylor Swift.