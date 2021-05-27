Stone Soup Classics by Jan Eliot for May 27, 2021

Okay, so this is a soup, not the burger Jimmy Buffett was singing about but it has all the fabulous flavors of a dreamy cheeseburger! And, you don’t even need to fire up the grill. Get ready to slurp up every last drop. My family did! It’s a very skinny main course soup since I’m used extra lean ground beef and drained the fat after browning, added a variety of vegetables, reduced-fat milk, and toppings with just a small amount of reduced-fat cheese. Each serving, 207 calories, 4 grams of fat and 4 Blue WW Freestyle SmartPoints, and 5 Green. It’s such a fun soup with a whole lot of flavor. Don’t be surprised if it becomes your most requested soup!