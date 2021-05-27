G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Rumored To Drop Another Collaborative Sneaker
Following their collaborative Air Force 1 “Para-Noise,” G-Dragon‘s PEACEMINUSONE and Nike are rumored to drop another silhouette this holiday season. According to Instagram footwear leak account @py_rates_, the duo will introduce the KWONDO1 sneaker inspired by Taekwondo in a potential “Triple White” colorway. In true G-Dragon fashion, the kicks might feature unexpected artful elements. As of now, no mock-up images of the shoe have been revealed.hypebae.com