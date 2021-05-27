Cancel
The Answer to Everything by Luke Kennard review – a very middle-class affair

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Luke Kennard’s second novel, The Answer to Everything, the details of his fictional world begin to clarify. Kennard’s first novel, The Transition, coalesced around the slow reveal of a portrait of mental illness under the surface of an apparent dystopia. Here, Kennard pulls a similar trick, turning his readers away from the emotional heart of his work until very late in its unfolding, a revelation that carries a powerful emotional charge when it finally pays off.

