The Answer to Everything by Luke Kennard review – a very middle-class affair

Cullen Bunn might have sharpened his teeth with the likes of Marvel and DC Comics, but it's clear that Boom Studios is letting him stretch his legs when it comes to his take on horror; Basilisk #1 has the makings of another classic horror comic. Having previously created The Empty Man at Boom, a horror story which became an egregiously overlooked horror movie, Basilisk is an entirely different animal. Though the bones established here in the introductory issue work well enough, there are definitely moments in Basilisk #1 that brighter than others.