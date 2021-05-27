Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

I Used To Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story review – tears, squeals and boundless devotion

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you’ve experienced boyband fandom, it can be difficult to square the contrivance of commercial PG pop acts with the overwhelming, boundless, alchemic devotion felt by their teenage fans. The cultural default is to deride, dismiss and pathologise teenage girls undone by fandom (see, a century before boybands, Lisztomania). In sharp contrast is I Used to Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story, Australian film-maker Jessica Leski’s generous, observational documentary of boyband obsession across four pop generations.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niall Horan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boybands#Music Video#Teenage Girls#Film Fans#Australian#Lovelorn Lyrics#Sadia#Boyband Fangirl#Boyband Obsession#Boyband Fandom#Yearning#Soothe Feelings#No Longer Teenage Fans#Unmatchable Catharsis#Clip#Commercial Pg Pop#Documentary#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
TV Seriessjcctimes.com

‘Them’ an anthology approach to horrific story telling review

Amazon Prime’s new American horror drama uses real world influence to convey a dark side of the 1950’s. Prime Video is another streaming service amongst the names of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and many more. With a constantly updating catalog, one of the platform’s newest additions gives a horrific perspective to the mental and physical hurdles that African Americans faced in the 1950’s.
MusicPosted by
CNN

I'm 43 and a proud BTS fangirl. You should be too

On the occasion of the new BTS single "Butter," writer and professor Rani Neutill shares how becoming a 43-year-old member of BTS ARMY has been a lifeline to sanity for her during the pandemic and will remain so as she relishes her new 'fangirl' status.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – I Used to Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story (2018)

I Used to Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story, 2018. Directed by Jessica Leski. An exploration of boyband fandom, driven by the stories of women from four different generations. There are few groups of people more unfairly maligned for what they love than teenage girls. Society absolutely loves to look...
Moviesjamonkey.com

‘Blue Miracle’ Review: Heartwarming True Story

Blue Miracle shines a light on the heartwarming story of Casa Hogar in Mexico, an orphanage that faced devastation from a hurricane and bankruptcy, but kept the faith and found friendship in the community after winning a prestigious fishing tournament. The film is an inspiring story of faith and the...
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Being part of a boyband fandom by Ava Eldred, author of The Boyband Murder Mystery

Author Ava Eldred writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book The Boyband Murder Mystery. I can’t remember the first time I heard Taylor Hanson sing, but whenever it was, I definitely didn’t realise the significance of the moment. I had no idea what a fan was, let alone how shouting about the bands I liked would come to shape my life, but it was already beginning - that urge to love things loudly, and to talk about them however I could.
CelebritiesTrumann Democrat

Review: A gauzy, tear-filled reunion for 'Friends' actors

NEW YORK (AP) — Toward the end of HBO Max's “Friends” reunion special, host James Corden asks the six actors to imagine what their characters' lives would be like today. Chandler and Monica would be married. So would Ross and Rachel. With kids, of course. Same with Phoebe. The only mystery was Joey, which actor Matt LeBlanc answered with a joke.
Books & Literaturepsiloveyou.xyz

I Wrote 150 Love Stories and It Changed Me

Tonight I added it up. Between this account and my pen name, I’ve now written over 150 stories for PS I Love You. When I sent in my first story, I never expected this publication to help change my life in so many ways. As a writer, you never know...
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: A familiar adventure story in ‘Edge of the World’

If the new adventure film “ Edge of the World,” about a British explorer and soldier in 1840s Borneo, seems suspiciously like “The Man Who Would Be King” and “Lord Jim,” it’s for good reason. It was the inspiration for both. Both Rudyard Kipling and Joseph Conrad were moved by the true story of James Brooke, a former soldier in the Bengal Army who would become the Raj of Sarawak at the height of the British Empire. Brooke’s family ended up governing there for a century.
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Niall Horan urges fans to continue to support his music

Niall Horan would be lost for a job if his music career ever dries up. The 'Our Song' singer has revealed he's had a number of fans from his time in One Direction tell him they "used to be" big fans of his, and he worries that if he loses his fame and following, he will struggle to find a normal job with no qualifications.
Moviesbeachcomber.news

Theater Review: ‘The Story of My Life’

Virtual theater isn’t exactly theater in the traditional sense; after all, that which is streamed or screened alters the theater experience making it more akin to a “live” television show or a movie watching event. Nevertheless, in these pandemic times we take what we can get in terms of drama, music and comedy.
Moviesutdailybeacon.com

‘Spiral’ review: Torturous detective story without an identity

Usually, “Saw” movies are torturous. But this movie is sort of an exception. “Spiral” is the latest film in the “Saw” franchise, acting as a spin-off within the same world. It is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who also directed the second, third and fourth “Saw” films. It is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, both of whom wrote the 2017 “Jigsaw” film.
Comicsblacknerdproblems.com

Fantastic Four: Life Story #1 Review

Writer: Mark Russell / Artist: Sean Izaakse / Marvel Comics. While retelling an origin story can grow old fast, especially in film, sometimes there is a great need for them in comics. They serve as great introductions for new readers unfamiliar with popular characters and their most notable stories. Marvel has always done well with these kinds of stories, as seen with Rise of the Black Panther. Fantastic Four: Life Story #1 is no different and off to a great start. It just might be the go-to book for newcomers wanting to get in on everything great about Marvel’s first family.
Beauty & FashionNewsday

'Cruella' review: Origin story is a wickedly stylish spectacle

RATED PG-13 (some scary scenes) WHERE Area theaters and Disney+ with Premium Access. BOTTOM LINE A wickedly stylish spectacle with a dark-sparkling turn from Emma Stone. Has it already been nearly a decade since Disney’s animated "Frozen" spawned a million young Queen Elsas singing "Let it Go" at every talent show in the nation? That theme song captured the girl power spirit of the day: resilient, capable, emotionally healthy. Ah, but that was then! The world has become a darker, angrier place, one in which Elsa, with her pure heart and platinum-blonde braid, seems a little out of step.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Sinead O'Connor: I live a boring lifestyle

Sinead O'Connor has revealed she's loving her new lifestyle. Sinead O'Connor loves her "boring" lifestyle. The 54-year-old singer underwent a hysterectomy in 2015 and since then, she's decided to embrace a more sedate way of life. She shared: "I'll be 55 this year. I really fought a good battle there....
Moviesheyuguys.com

The Atlantic City Story Review

Existential malaise is the theme of this quiet drama from newcomer Henry Butash, who cut his teeth in postproduction on two films by Terrence Malick – Song to Song and Knight of Cups. Evidence of this résumé is found all over the camerawork, which floats around its subjects like The Tree of Life, capturing their movements with a serene yet realist quality.
MusicRevolver

Hear VOWWS' "Bare-Knuckled" Cover of Britney Spears' "Womanizer"

VOWWS are aiming for the stadiums with their latest dose of "death-pop." The L.A. via Australia duo have put their own ghastly spin on the 2008 Britney Spears classic, "Womanizer." After having toured with and interviewed fellow genre-fuser, Poppy, and having established their own breed of forward-thinking industrial music, singer-guitarist...
Musicthecentraltrend.com

“SOUR” is the perfect taste of the music that Olivia Rodrigo is capable of

I have loved Olivia Rodrigo since her An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success days. And when she finally got all the recognition she deserved from her song “drivers license,” I was thrilled. Releasing an entire album following her hit song “drivers license” and her song “All I Want” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, was exactly what Rodrigo needed to skyrocket her success. In only a few days, her new album “SOUR” has already done that.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cruella Review: A Neutered Villain Origin Story

It’s true of most Disney films that the villain is the most memorable character, and often—like with Ursula in The Little Mermaid—the most beautifully drawn, as if even the animators enjoyed their company more. In no case is this more true than in 1961’s One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Outfitted in a huge mink coat lined with blood-red silk and with acid green cigarette smoke billowing around her, Cruella De Vil is more charismatic and entertaining than the upstanding protagonists (and this includes the dogs).
MusicHouston Chronicle

Being on Disney used to hold teen stars back, but Olivia Rodrigo is changing the narrative

The widespread popularity of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, "Sour," can in some ways be explained by the resonance of its third single, "Good 4 U." The pop-punk breakup song dropped in mid-May - four months after the ubiquitous hit "Drivers License" broke multiple industry records, and a handful of weeks after, its catchy follow-up, "Deja Vu," helped sustain the anticipation.