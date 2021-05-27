I Used To Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story review – tears, squeals and boundless devotion

Writer: Mark Russell / Artist: Sean Izaakse / Marvel Comics. While retelling an origin story can grow old fast, especially in film, sometimes there is a great need for them in comics. They serve as great introductions for new readers unfamiliar with popular characters and their most notable stories. Marvel has always done well with these kinds of stories, as seen with Rise of the Black Panther. Fantastic Four: Life Story #1 is no different and off to a great start. It just might be the go-to book for newcomers wanting to get in on everything great about Marvel’s first family.