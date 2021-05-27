Cancel
Douglas County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Jefferson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND CENTRAL DOUGLAS COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clinton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lawrence, Perry, McLouth, Lecompton, Clinton, Lone Star, Pleasant Grove, Clinton Lake and Williamstown. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 193 and 205. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.

Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Douglas; Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Douglas County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrence, Ottawa, Baldwin City, Eudora, Wellsville, Centropolis, Pomona, Lecompton, Clinton, Richmond, Williamsburg, Lone Star, Princeton, Lane, Rantoul, Pleasant Grove, Globe, Vinland and Clinton Lake. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Jackson County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Jefferson; Shawnee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN SHAWNEE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms through 1200 AM. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.