Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Jefferson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND CENTRAL DOUGLAS COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clinton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lawrence, Perry, McLouth, Lecompton, Clinton, Lone Star, Pleasant Grove, Clinton Lake and Williamstown. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 193 and 205. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov