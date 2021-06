During a divorce, the major issues are usually about who gets custody of the children, if there are any, and what happens to all of the money and assets. But what about pets?. This is something that many couples fail to consider and it can lead to a lot of difficulties. A pet isn’t just an asset, it’s part of the family and if both parties want to keep the pet, it leads to a big conflict. You have to consider what is best for the animal too, so think about which person they spend the most time with and who is going to be able to look after them.