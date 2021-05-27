Cancel
Premier League

Premier League Live Stream: How To See Your Premier League Online From Anywhere

 7 days ago

Premier Leaguegoal.com

Matchday LIVE: Final day action from Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1

Kasper Schmeichel has come up with a howler, attempting to bunch away an inswinging corner behind a crowd of players and failing to make a clean connection. It means the ball sails over his head, and nestles itself in at the far side of his goal. What a disaster - and it is one that puts the Foxes out of the top four as things stand again.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

The 10 best goals from the Premier League season

Another Premier League season has been lit up by some wonderful goals. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best 10 to hit the back of the net during the 2020/21 campaign. Erik Lamela (Arsenal v Tottenham) 🤯 An incredible piece of skill 🤯 @ErikLamela is the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and reaction today

Chelsea take on Aston Villa this afternoon in front a crowd in the West Midlands, as the Blues seek to seal a place in next season’s Champions League. Thomas Tuchel’s side have climbed the table since his arrival and now know just a win today will lock in their top-four spot, but a slip-up could prove costly with with Liverpool taking on Crystal Palace and Leicester hosting Tottenham. Villa meanwhile already know they will finish the season 11th and will be playing to put on a show for their fans.“We will play 100%, no matter what, to win,” Tuchel told a news conference on Friday. “The side effect could be a crucial one but we don’t want to play this final to (qualify for) the Champions League. We put in so much hard work, quality into the last months. We want to finish the game on Sunday ... But I don’t think that when we arrive for the Champions League final that it would be in our heads to make it into the Champions League next season.”Follow all the latest from the game below.
Premier Leaguesportspromedia.com

Wolves kit deal sees Castore make Premier League entrance

First-of-its-kind deal will see Castore manufacture playing kits while club retains responsibility for replica products. Previous deal with Adidas worth a reported UK£3m per year. Agreement adds to Castore’s partnerships with Rangers, Andy Murray and Owen Farrell. Liverpool-based sportswear brand Castore has secured its first kit deal with a Premier...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and reaction tonight

Liverpool visit Burnley in the Premier League this evening as the Reds look to go fourth in the table ahead of their final game of the season.The race for European football has been intense this term, and Jurgen Klopp’s fifth-placed side will leapfrog Leicester City thanks to a superior goal difference if they can beat Burnley tonight. A loss could prove devastating in Liverpool’s pursuit of a spot in next season’s Champions League, though qualification would not be out of the question in that scenario, while a draw would also feel like a missed opportunity. Thankfully for Klopp, his players...
Premier Leagueolympics.com

Live streaming of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, where to watch Premier League matchweek 38 fixtures live

The Premier League 2020-21 season is set for a dramatic finish on the final matchday, with Chelsea, Leicester and Liverpool battling for a top-four finish on Sunday. Two UEFA Champions League spots will be at stake when the three teams head into the final day of top-flight English football. And with just one point separating the sides, the EPL campaign is set for a dramatic finish.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Champions League final 2021: Chelsea vs. Manchester City live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news

The 2021 UEFA Champions League trophy is up for grabs on Saturday as Manchester City and Chelsea meet in the final in Porto, Portugal. The all-English final sees two dominate, physical defenses go head to head with City as the favorites, but the Blues will hope to repeat their last performance against the Cityzens, knocking them off in Premier League play earlier in the month. City, led by a heavily funded project and coach Pep Guardiola, look to win their first ever European crown in their first ever appearance. The Blues, the only team in London to ever win the UCL, are looking for their second title in what will be their third trip to the game. American star Christian Pulisic is on the bench for the Blues to begin the match.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Premier League standings

We’re officially into the final weekend in the Premier League 2020-21 season, and at this point you are who the table says you are — whether that be top four contenders (or pretenders) or teams pushing for the Europa League and Conference League. Plenty of the Premier League’s big boys...