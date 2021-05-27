Cancel
Gambling Online: Live Dealer Casino Games

Cover picture for the articleOnline casinos with live dealer casino games are still very expensive for the gaming companies. In ordinary online casino a simple server will deal with hundreds and thousands of casino players, but because for your live dealer casino games it's more troublesome. To run the company, it is essential to have assumptions, special equipment (video cameras, actual casino tables, etc.), smart traders, powerful servers for video programming, gear to broadcast the video online. All that, of course, increases the prices of live dealer casino games many times. That is why online casinos are providing its players only limited number of those games with live dealers. Aside from the games are the most popular ones. An additional thing stressing the gaming companies more than the costs of the games is confidence in the honesty of the internet casino games. Vast majority of players think that there is more chances to beat the online casino with live dealer roulette or blackjack casino games than using a pure computer trader simulation.

