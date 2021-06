The Greenall’s Black Cherry Gin is the brand's latest flavor option that was developed after consumer research to help ensure it would suit the preferences of today's shoppers. The gin offers an aromatic flavor experience that boasts a deep color to boot, which will make it perfect for mixing into new or existing cocktail recipes. The product is available now at select Bargain Booze locations in 700ml bottles at a price point of £15 with a wider launch taking place later this year.