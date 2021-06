West Columbia, SC- Celebrating a school year spent together, the Boyz 2 Men club at East Point Academy planned a week of service and fun. The first “Chill We’re Almost to the End Week” included “Dress Like A Staff Member” day, the launch of the virtual “Real Men Read Library,” a day for rocking bow ties and hair bows, “Pastries for Parents” in carline, a “Rock Your Shades” day with a popsicle treat for students, and a community service project. For their service project, the young men created care packages for U.S. soldiers. Spreading the impact, students were able to invite a community friend to help with the care packages. "I am so thrilled about the progress the young men have made so far. They have proven to me they are about service to all mankind” remarked club sponsor Terrence Duggan.