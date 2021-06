Chelsea nearly broke the club transfer record for the second time in three years last summer, but it sounds like we might have to actually do so again this summer. After Kepa Arrizabalaga set the record in 2018 and Kai Havertz came ever so close in 2020, we might have to make Romelu Lukaku not only the most expensive but also the highest paid player in club history in 2021. At least that’s the story out of Belgium, with HLN claiming that Chelsea, “the club of his heart”, have already had a word with Lukaku’s agent, though have not made a “concrete proposal” just yet.