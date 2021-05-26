NAND flash manufacturers revenue worldwide 2010-2021, by quarter

According to the new market research report, "Large Format Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Type, Technology (Direct-View LED, LED-backlit LCD), Size, Brightness, Installation Location, Application (Retail, Hospitality, Sports, Education), Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Large Format Display Market will grow to USD 18.6 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 13.1 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 to 2026. The key drivers fueling the growth of this market include the high adoption of signage and interactive displays by end users from the commercial sector, technological innovations and advancements related to large format displays, surged demand for 4K and 8K high-resolution commercial-grade large-screen displays from the education, healthcare, and sports & entertainment verticals, and increased investments by emerging economies in real estate and public infrastructure development projects.