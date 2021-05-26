Cancel
NAND flash manufacturers revenue worldwide 2010-2021, by quarter

Published by Thomas Alsop
statista.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first quarter of 2021, Samsung generated revenues of 4.97 billion U.S. dollars from the sales of NAND flash products worldwide, ranking them first among manufacturers. This was an increase from the 4.64 billion U.S. dollars the company generated in the previous quarter. Kioxia ranked second among vendors, generating 2.77 billion U.S. dollars in revenue from the sales of NAND flash products.

