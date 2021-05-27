Cancel
West Columbia, SC

BCHS’s Lawson Giles graduates with honors from Wofford receives award

By admin
westmetronews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawson Giles graduated with Honors (Magna Cum Laude) from Wofford College earlier this month. He also received the John Harrington Award, the departmental award for environmental studies. Lawson Giles is the son of Brad and Shelly Giles of West Columbia. He is a Brookland-Cayce High School graduate. The John W....

www.westmetronews.net
