Pepsi MAX Rolling Out Another Flavour Variant

kamcity.com
 7 days ago

Pepsi MAX is adding Lime to its portfolio this summer to capitalise on the growing popularity of flavoured cola. Pepsi MAX Lime will initially be available from early June as a Tesco group exclusive – which includes Londis, One Stop, Premier, Budgens, Tesco and Booker – before rolling out further in late August. The new flavour will be available in 2L and 1.25L bottles, as well as in 8 and 24 x multipack cans.

