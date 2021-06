(WCIV) — “I think preventative measures are the best things that we can do," said Bill Lindsey on the case of Jamal Sutherland. Lindsey is the executive director of the South Carolina chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness. His organization has trained officers on how to interact with people with mental illness for over a decade. He says the Sutherland tape was hard to watch, and the people involved should have entered the situation with more friendliness.