Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Chayce Bishop following in dad’s footsteps at Ball State

williamsonhomepage.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHe may have taken a small detour, but former Independence wide receiver and defensive back Chayce Bishop is following in his father’s footsteps after all. Bishop, the son of former Tennessee Titans great Blaine Bishop, announced his commitment to his father’s alma mater Ball State on Wednesday. Former Brentwood receiver Walker Merrill and ex-Brentwood Academy kicker Toby Wilson are the only remaining Williamson County alums left on UT’s roster.

www.williamsonhomepage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball State#Titans#Cardinals#Brentwood Academy#American Football#Ut#The Tennessee Volunteers#5 Foot 1#247sports#Northwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
College Sports
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says this team most likely to drop out of College Football Playoff this season

If there is one team from last year’s College Football Playoff that won’t make the cut in 2021, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum says it would be Clemson. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday, Finebaum was asked which team he thought would not make a return appearance to the College Football Playoff this fall. He says Clemson fits the description, primarily because of its Week 1 opponent.
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie DeVonta Smith Buys Mom New House, 'You Are The Absolute World'

This is one of the sweetest videos you'll see today. Philadelphia Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith just thanked his mother, Christina, in a HUGE way this week -- by gifting her a new home!!. The 22-year-old Heisman winner posted footage of the big reveal to his Instagram on Thursday ... saying,...
Florida StateScarlet Nation

Florida athlete shines in Tuscaloosa, sets decision date

There are many reasons why Alabama likes to wait for most players to attend camps. It gives the coaching staff a great evaluation opportunity and time to decide if it will continue to pursue the player. There are also times when a player just completely takes the coaching staff completely off-guard.
Florida StateUSA Today

4-star OT names top 4 schools, confirms commitment date

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles are among the schools looking to add a commitment from talented offensive line recruit Qae’shon Sapp. Sapp, a four-star offensive tackle prospect, plans to make his decision on July 3. Georgia, Florida, Cincinnati and FSU rank are his top four. Sapp previously considered Arkansas, South Carolina, UNC and USC, but they are no longer in his top schools.
Posted by
FanSided

Uh oh: Trevor Lawrence having miserable time at Jaguars minicamp so far

Trevor Lawrence is going through some rookie growing pains at Jaguars minicamp. Just when the Jacksonville Jaguars thought they had the savior of the franchise, Trevor Lawrence threw yet another pick-six during minicamp. Outside of a few good years with Byron Leftwich, David Garrard and a few fleeting moments with...
Boulder, CObuffzone.com

CU Buffs’ Curtis Chiaverini following in father’s footsteps

For three years, Darrin Chiaverini had the opportunity to coach his son at Colorado. Working with him on a new level the past year has been another memorable experience for the Buffaloes’ veteran offensive coordinator/receivers coach. Curtis Chiaverini is entering his second season as a student-assistant coach. “It’s been a...
Montana StateIndependent Record

Montana State basketball's Bishop, Mohamed and Adamu ready to 'run it back' in extra year

BOZEMAN — One by one, Xavier Bishop, Abdul Mohamed and Amin Adamu all made their announcements. Their declarations on social media of their intent to return to Montana State for a final year all came on June 7 and with the same message of “Run it back.” Despite the appearance of a coordinated message, the players were not necessarily coming back because the others were.
NFLScarlet Nation

Purdue hopes Myles Colvin follows family's footsteps to West Lafayette

NOBLESVILLE — Possessing considerable promise in both football and basketball a few years back, Myles Colvin and his family had a decision to make. That decision fell the direction of the hardwood, despite Colvin's family pedigree in football, and it was Purdue that actually played a minor role in that decision.
Whiting, INNWI.com

NWI Oilmen manager TJ Marik follows in family's baseball footsteps

WHITING — TJ Marik appreciates the baseball legacy of his family. His grandfather, Jerry Marik, played one year of minor league ball before spending 25 years as a scout with the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners. His dad, the late Paul Marik, also was a scout with the Rangers before his death from cancer in 2019.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama QB Bryce Young to put the college football world on notice this season

The University of Alabama graduated Mac Jones to the National Football League, but it returns a quarterback that Crimson Tide fans are excited to see in the fall. As head coach of the program, Nick Saban won a national championship with Greg McElroy, AJ McCarron, Jacob Coker, and Jones as first-year starting quarterbacks. Now, he expects to continue the trend with Bryce Young.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Kenny Moore’s latest tweet shows he’s following right footsteps

Former New England Patriots UDFA defensive back Kenny Moore (just rubbing it in!) seems likely to continue his ascent with the Indianapolis Colts this year. But what does the Darius Leonard of the secondary have planned for Year 5 in Indy? Nothing special. Just a continued rise, motivated by the work of an exceptional safety and leader on a fellow AFC contender.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: There’s Been 1 ‘Common Complaint’ With Tim Tebow

Since Tim Tebow was first connected to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason, the media has flocked to organization’s facility with questions. Now that he’s suited up and practiced with the team at OTAs, there’s more information to analyze and sort through about the 33-year-old trying to make a comeback.
NFLHerald Times

Trevell Mullen excited to follow in his brother's footsteps at IU

As Indiana coach Tom Allen sat with Trevell Mullen during last weekend’s official visit, the four-star corner wasn’t giving any assurances. Was he getting close to a decision? Was he still interested in other schools?. “You know, I want to take my other visits,” Mullen said, hemming and hawing in...
MLBDenver Post

How Rockies’ Steve Foster instilled a love of the game in his daughter Lauren, who wants to follow in his coaching footsteps

Before Lauren Foster became a softball star with coaching dreams of her own, she was a little girl who wanted to practice incessantly with her dad. Back then, Steve Foster was the pitching coach for the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers. The Rockies’ pitching coach was starting a career that would take him away from his family for months at a time, but summertime meant occasional visits from his Wisconsin-based family. And that meant 6-year-old Lauren wearing him out late at night to try and groove her swing.
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia's Crystal Ball lead grows for Branson Robinson as commitment approaches

Georgia has held a strong Crystal Ball lead for the Germantown (Madison, Miss.) running back Branson Robinson since February and with a commitment coming soon, that lead continues to grow. The Bulldogs received another pick recently when Dawgs247 insider Jake Rowe threw his hat into the ring. UGA now has nine of the 10 picks and a commanding 85 percent when confidence levels are considered. Mississippi State has the only other selection. Earlier this week Robinson announced, via his personal Twitter account, that he will go public with a decision on July 21.