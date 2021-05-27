Chayce Bishop following in dad’s footsteps at Ball State

Before Lauren Foster became a softball star with coaching dreams of her own, she was a little girl who wanted to practice incessantly with her dad. Back then, Steve Foster was the pitching coach for the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers. The Rockies’ pitching coach was starting a career that would take him away from his family for months at a time, but summertime meant occasional visits from his Wisconsin-based family. And that meant 6-year-old Lauren wearing him out late at night to try and groove her swing.