Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who is running next year for governor, said Mike DeWine bowed to political pressure when he ended the extra $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit. Whaley, a Democrat, said she sees DeWine, the Republican governor, “responding over and over again to extreme right wingers. That’s what I see. … That’s the problem with him: he says one thing and does another because he doesn’t stand up to them.”