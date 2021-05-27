And the winner of 'The Masked Singer' Season 5 is…

Marking 12 years since the release of her hit track, which was believed to be aimed at Em, the 'One Sweet Day' singer shares a video of her doing 'Wipe It Down' challenge. AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey may have trolled Eminem again while celebrating "Obsessed" anniversary. To mark 12 years since the release of her hit track, which was reportedly directed at the rapper, the R&B diva shared a video in which she seemed to spoof the Slim Shady.