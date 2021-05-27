Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Chris Jericho Reminds Fans Of How Great The Rock Was In The Ring

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star Chris Jericho evidently enjoyed watching old matches of WWE legend The Rock on YouTube late Wednesday. Jericho said although The Rock may be the biggest box office draw in Hollywood today, one shouldn’t forget “how GREAT” the People’s Champion was as a pro wrestler. In his tweet, Jericho...

www.wrestlinginc.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Jericho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Combat#Star#Pro Wrestler#Smackdown#Ppv#Booker T Test#Pinnacle#Hollywood Today#Tag Partners#Box Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Youtube
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Booker T Agrees With Chris Jericho On AEW Working With IMPACT Wrestling

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about criticism he received for comments he made on a previous episode regarding Kenny Omega becoming IMPACT World Champion. Booker stated that IMPACT gained nothing by having Omega win their world title and said he doesn’t know “what the company is thinking right now.” While Rebellion was reportedly the most successful IMPACT pay-per-view in years, television ratings since the event have been some of the lowest of 2021.
WWEPWMania

Chris Jericho Addresses The Finish Of Blood and Guts Cage Match

During his recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho talked about the finish of the Blood and Guts cage match from the May 5th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite:. “The idea was, he hits me with the ring and he’s going to throw me off unless I surrender. We thought, how much of a piece of shit would he be if the guys did surrender and he threw me off anyway. It was a combination of a Tony Khan idea, an MJF idea, and a Jericho idea. I don’t pretend like I want to take crazy stunt bumps. I didn’t want to take a thumbtack bump in the Ambrose Asylum and I didn’t really want to take a bump from the top of the cage to the floor, but it was best for the story. The original plan was for Santana & Ortiz (to surrender), but Santana had the idea for Sammy to do it because it was more of a babyface thing for Sammy. It was a black gym mat, about six inches high from the bottom, and it was a bunch of cardboard boxes, just empty cardboard boxes. That’s what professional stuntmen fall on and we had a stuntman there. He orchestrated the bump Kenny and Sammy took at Stadium Stampede. Then there was plywood and decoration, like a flat piece of plastic, that looked like a steel grate. That was it. It went from being a ten-foot air mattress to a thing that was three feet off the ground, which made the fall about 18 feet. I watched the stunt guy take the fall and he had a ‘turtle shell’ to protect his back and a helmet. I didn’t get a helmet. He told me to take a step off, not to flip back, which was what happened when I took the powerbomb from Wardlow off the stage. There was a lot of praying and you just think, ‘this could be it.’ The other time I felt this way was when I took the bump into the thumbtacks. I tell (MJF), ‘Give me a shove’ because I needed to feel something so I could take a pushback. I step back and I thought the bump would go by fast, but I just kept looking at him as I fell. Then, I landed, and of course, it takes the breath out of you. I’ve seen a few people bagging on it being a crashpad. It was no crashpad, it was a cardboard box. I don’t give a s**t if it was a crash pad, you just go for it. It felt great, obviously, it hurt, but I could move my arms and legs and I wasn’t dead. The crowd went completely silent and I just laid there until they took me away on a stretcher and the people started clapping.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Sin Cara Explains His Backstage Fights With Chris Jericho, Sheamus, Simon Gotch

Gisberto Guzzo & Sean Ross Sapp May 10, 2021 12:00PM. Sin Cara's backstage skirmishes got him sent to anger management classes. Speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the former WWE Superstar (now Cinta de Oro) was asked about his willingness to fight and defend himself, having reportedly had altercations with the likes of Sheamus, Chris Jericho, and Simon Gotch. Questioned if the stories were true - and if so - what happened, Sin Cara laughed and said, "I got sent to anger management classes."
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Chris Jericho Comments On Dark Side Of The Ring Treating Subjects With Respect

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, AEW Superstar Chris Jericho commented on Dark Side of the Ring treating the subjects of their shows with respect, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the show’s creators: “The creators of the show are fans of...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 5/9 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Wade’s pick as a faster rising star between Ziggler and McIntyre, Jericho singing his own praises again, McMahon’s spin on WWE financials, Raw review (138 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:. •The May 3, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including lots of...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Chris Jericho Comments On Criticism Of AEW Blood & Guts Ending

Last week’s AEW Dynamite saw The Inner Circle drop a loss to The Pinnacle in the Blood and Guts match. Chris Jericho, who took a big bump off the top of the cage, spoke about it and the criticism of the bump during the latest Talk is Jericho podcast. It...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Talks Backlash To His Criticism Of Kenny Omega Winning Impact Title

Booker T isn’t a supporter of Impact Wrestling’s decision for AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega to win their World Title by beating Rich Swann. He made his feelings known and got pushback from fans about the take. He addressed this on the Hall of Fame Podcast:. Booker T on...
WWEgoombastomp.com

The AEW Blood and Guts Ending and Controversy

The post-main event set piece of AEW’s TV special, Blood and Guts, caused a bit of an uproar within the internet wrestling community. As is the way with pretty much any cage match since King of the Ring 1998, someone was going to end up falling from the top of the structure and it just so happened that this time it was Chris Jericho’s turn.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

More Details On Chris Jericho’s Injury

Last week’s AEW Dynamite saw The Inner Circle drop a loss to The Pinnacle in the Blood and Guts match. Chris Jericho suffered a legitimate injury to his arm after falling from the cage during the match. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Jericho suffered a dislocated...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Reportedly Out Of Action For 4-6 Weeks

Chris Jericho will reportedly be out of action for 4-6 weeks. As noted on Thursday, it was revealed that Jericho suffered a legitimate left elbow injury during the fall from the Blood & Guts cage on the May 5 AEW Dynamite show. This is why Jericho wore the brace on his arm during this week’s Dynamite segment with The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Chris Jericho dealing with arm injury coming out of Blood and Guts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Coming out of the Blood and Guts match and a stunt bump off the top of the cage, reports indicate that Chris Jericho is dealing with a legitimate injury to his arm. The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez is reporting that...
WWE411mania.com

The Inner Circle Comment On Giving The Pinnacle A ‘Bubbly’ Bath On AEW Dynamite

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Inner Circle interrupting the Pinnacle’s big segment by demanding a rematch and spraying them down with Chris Jericho’s ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’ champagne. Jericho and Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to comment on giving the group a ‘Bubbly’ bath. Jericho...