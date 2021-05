It’s still a few weeks away but it’s never too early to start planning to attend the annual Great Labor Arts Exchange. Once again this Labor Heritage Foundation-sponsored cultural event – scheduled for June 17-20 -- will be online this year; click here for details and to register. This year’s theme is Singing Through the Hard Times, and features a celebration of the life and work of Anne Feeney, as well as workshops, and the annual Song/Poetry/Spoken Word Contest. “In the words of Mother Jones, ‘Pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living!’ and so we shall, with cultural expressions of solidarity to lift spirits and inspire action.”