CHELAN - Chelan Fire and Rescue Board of Commissioners have called a special meeting for Wednesday, May 12, at 3 p.m. at the fire station located at 232 East Wapato Ave. On the agenda is the discussion an motion for levy lid lift and an Executive Session: RCW 42.30.110 (1) ( g ) To evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment or to review the performance of a public employee. The CFR Board of Commissioners will conduct the meeting in person at the fire station, you are welcome to join via Zoom. The public is welcome to join by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87284665516 Meeting ID: 872 8466 5516 or dial +1 253 215 8782.