Film Courage: What did you learn in film school that you didn't already know?. Evan Kidd, Filmmaker/Podcaster: I think film school certainly taught me a lot of the important basics of cinematography, of lighting, of making sure that microphones work in the best way. But I do think it also taught me how to be resourceful because I think certainly something that happened was our film school didn't have a giant budget, didn't have a giant production closet with all the gear we needed and everything like that. A lot of times it would just be like Here's the assignment, make sure you find a way to make it happen and that's just the way it went and I think a lot of people might see that as a drawback but to me having those creative restrictions kind of opened up the freedom a little bit and it allowed me to sort of understand the way that I would later be making a lot of films in the quote unquote real world. I liked that I didn't ever get comfortable in the the film school bubble because I know a lot of people that get in the film school bubble and then when it pops after graduation they're like…