In the early days of photography, when cameras became mobile enough to shoot sports, photographers took their lives in to their own hands. Around the turn of the 20th century, cameras became small enough to be hand-holdable, albeit with 2 hands. But the cameras still only had what amounted to wide-angle lenses. This meant that, to get close to the action, the photographers had to literally get close to the action. In baseball, they were actually standing on the field of play, often about 10 feet or so away from the batters box. I’ve often wondered how many of those shooters were smacked by a foul ball or beaned by an errant wild pitch.