Starting at just over $40,000, the E-Pace is the most affordable Jaguar you can buy in North America but it retains much of the style and brand cachet inherent in much more expensive Jags. That said, the E-Pace is up against tough competition like the latest Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and the Audi Q3, so Jaguar has responded by revealing the enhanced E-Pace in the United Kingdom.