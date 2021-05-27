Cancel
Pitt County, NC

Parents raise concerns about school district surveys

By Kim Grizzard Staff Writer
Daily Reflector
 7 days ago

Recent surveys given to the county's public schools students are drawing objections from some parents who say the questions being asked are invasive and inappropriate. Three surveys, administered this spring to Pitt County Schools' on-campus and virtual students in grades three-12, asked questions about students' emotional well-being, including feelings about school and relationships. One survey asked students to include their name and contact information if they wanted to talk privately with an adult from their school. A survey to be completed by students in grades six-12 asked students to indicate whether their gender was "female," "male" or "prefer to self-describe." Students who selected the third option were asked to describe their gender.

