Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Many teachers pressed into Indian poll duty became virus victims, families say

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMATHURA, India (Reuters) – Suman Lata’s family begged her to refuse a summons to monitor elections in Uttar Pradesh state last month but, worried about losing her job, the 49-year-old mother of three went anyway, just as India’s second coronavirus wave hit a peak. Two weeks later, she was dead,...

rock947.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Adityanath
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Mathura#Reuters#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
Indiathenewstrace.com

PM Modi Guy Ki Baat: PM Modi stated in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ – Medical doctors’ Day might be celebrated on July 1, know particular issues …

PM Modi Guy Ki Baat: High Minister Narendra Modi first remembered Sardar Milkha Singh via his per thirty days radio program Mann Ki Baat. After that, he known as vaccination essential within the ongoing struggle in opposition to the corona virus. At the side of this, he mentioned monsoon and water conservation and stressed out on water conservation and stated that clouds rain now not just for us, but in addition for the approaching technology. At the side of this, the PM made a gigantic announcement in Mann Ki Baat and stated that Nationwide Medical doctors Day might be celebrated on July 1. That is the 78th version of PM’s Mann Ki Baat programme. Additionally Learn – PM Modi Guy Ki Baat These days: High Minister Modi will communicate to the countrymen at 11 am lately.
Politicsdallassun.com

PM Modi to review Ayodhya development plan today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the future vision of Ayodhya's development today in a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sources had confirmed on Friday that the future vision includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Indian village prays to ‘goddess corona’ to rid them of the virus

Indian villagers have erected a shrine to “goddess corona” and are offering her prayers in the hope that divine intervention can banish the deadly virus. Devotees in Shuklapur village, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, have been offering prayers, holy water, and flowers at the bright yellow shrine where they have placed their idol of "Corona Mata", since they erected it this week.
PoliticsBBC

Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi promises elections in Kashmir

Indian PM Narendra Modi has said his government plans to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon. He told regional leaders in Delhi on Thursday that polls could be held after an exercise to redraw the boundaries of assembly seats was carried out. This was the first such meeting since...
Indiathenewstrace.com

Emergency used to be imposed on these days in 1975, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah tweeted

New Delhi: Emergency used to be declared within the nation on these days within the 12 months 1975 via former Top Minister Indira Gandhi. At the anniversary of the Emergency, the insurance policies of the Congress and Congress are being fiercely criticized via the BJP leaders. On this episode, PM Narendra Modi and the rustic’s House Minister Amit Shah tweeted. PM Narendra Modi tweeted at the anniversary of the emergency and stated that #DarkDaysOfEmergenY can by no means be forgotten. Establishments had been centered within the length from 1975 to 1977. Allow us to take a pledge that we can stay India’s democracy robust. Congress has trampled the democratic personality of the rustic. Additionally Learn – Chance of enlargement of Modi cupboard, Nitish Kumar achieving Delhi as of late.
Yogaalbuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi inaugurates Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) in Ahmedabad via video conference and elaborated on his vision of creating a 'Mini-Japan' in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also thanked leaders of Hyogo Prefecture especially...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid patients are sicker than they were two weeks ago with more needing oxygen, doctors warn as Number 10 pins hopes for July 19 Freedom Day on jabs keeping hospitalisations down as cases climb

Doctors are warning that increasing numbers of Covid patients are needing oxygen and intensive care compared to just a fortnight ago. The latest government data on hospitalisations indicates a steady incremental rise in the number of Covid patients being taken to medical institutions in recent weeks. Although numbers remain relatively...
Public Health24newshd.tv

Indian state tightens curbs on fears of new virus variant

India's richest state Maharashtra tightened restrictions Friday, citing fears of a "more severe third wave" as the country recorded its third death caused by a new coronavirus variant. The announcement came days after India's health ministry called Delta Plus a "variant of concern", citing its increased transmissibility and ability to...
Entertainmentatlanticcitynews.net

Addiction neither cool not style statement, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Addiction to drugs is neither cool nor a style statement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday. PM Modi also said drugs only bring with them darkness, destruction and devastation, and lauded...
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

BJP Chief Slams Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath Over Remarks on J&K, Covid-19

Hitting out at senior Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath over their recent statements on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the coronavirus situation, respectively, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday accused them of creating confusion in the minds of people. Addressing a day-long meeting of Madhya Pradesh BJP’s executive committee virtually from New Delhi, he said that these (Congress) leaders forget that they are actually speaking out against the country.
Indianewagebd.net

Indian court orders investigating post-poll violence in Bengal

A higher court in Kolkata has slammed Mamata Banerjee’s government for its alleged failure to prevent post-poll violence in West Bengal and ordered the National Human Rights Commission to probe all such complaints in the eastern state. A five-judge bench of the High Court in Kolkata, led by acting chief...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
IndiaBirmingham Star

PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM on Sunday. In a tweet yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. MannKiBaat"Yesterday, Prime Minister shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode that contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In a tweet, Prime Minister wrote, "Let us reiterate our commitment to ShareFactsOnDrugs and realise our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace."Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" is heard in every household like casual discussions with elders while he also urged the party workers to listen to the programme with co-workers of their booths.
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Furious patriots: China's diplomatic makeover backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. "Sometimes this 'wolf warrior' sentiment can get out of hand," Jonathan Hassid, a professor of political science at Iowa State University told AFP. "(But) if China tries to soften its image, patriots at home will be furious.
Indianewagebd.net

Kashmir alive

Apart from Article 370, New Delhi’s real concern is with fresh determinations of assembly constituencies so that Jammu acquires a majority in the assembly, writes AG Noorani. THE conference of Kashmiri parties convened by the Indian government in New Delhi on June 24, 2021, proves once again that Kashmiris cannot be crushed into obedience. Jawaharlal Nehru imprisoned Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah for 11 years only to invite him to New Delhi as his guest for talks. In between, he had sent his Dr P Subbarayan to the Jammu Central Jail to sound out Sheikh sahib. He discovered that the prisoner had not changed his convictions.
EntertainmentSawf News

International Anti-Drug Day – Modi says intoxication brings darkness and destruction with it

On the occasion of the International Day Against Drugs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted today that he praised the people working in the field of de-addiction. “On International Drug Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I applaud those working at the grassroots level to eradicate the drug threat from our society,” he wrote. Intoxication brings with it darkness, destruction and ruin, so the efforts made by them are very important and incomparable.