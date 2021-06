I don’t know about you, but for me summer’s always been about escapist media and pure fun. You know, reading comics out on the patio, still in your swimsuit from going to the pool that morning or playing in the sprinkler with your friends. Then everyone goes home for lunch and decides individually It’s way too hot and humid to do much else but laze around until after supper when the fireflies come out. Or maybe you go see some big blockbuster at the cinema multiplex. You like Star Wars, right? Guess what? So does Viz Media.