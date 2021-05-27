Cancel
Review: Oslo Once Again Wonders Why Israelis and Palestinians Can't Get Along

By Kenji Fujishima
theatermania
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory has a knack for instilling newfound relevance into even the oldest works of art. Not that Oslo, J.T. Rogers's Tony-winning docudrama about the agreement between Israelis and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) secretly negotiated in Oslo in 1993, is all that old (it premiered off-Broadway in 2016). But a...

