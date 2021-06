Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago) said last week the ongoing disagreement over the omnibus energy bill has put Democrats in a difficult position. Last week, lawmakers returned to Springfield with a main goal of taking up the long-delayed and heavily altered omnibus energy bill that seeks to transform the state’s energy sector and make Illinois more climate-friendly. In a repeat of what occurred two weeks before, when the legislative session was scheduled to end, lawmakers kicked the can down the road once again.