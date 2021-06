Strikes by Portuguese immigration officers, which start on Monday, could scupper holiday plans for Britons hoping to escape to the sun.The holiday hotspot is in high demand with UK travellers thanks to its status as the only mainstream tourism destination on the UK’s “green list”.Next week, which is half term, is expected to see thousands of families from Britain fly out to the Atlantic nation.Arrivals into Portugal need to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours, and take two further Covid tests upon returning to the UK– one before flying back, and one within two days of landing.The...