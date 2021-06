Is there anyone out there who doesn't love Mark Harmon? He's easily one of the most likable guys on TV let alone in Hollywood. He's managed to have a sweet family life with Pam Dawber away from the spotlight while simultaneously building the NCIS universe into a major TV empire. While Mark and Pam have two sons together, you'll most likely recognize their eldest, Sean Harmon. At this point, the actor is best known for playing a young Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on his father's TV show NCIS. A natural casting choice since he looks just like his dad.