Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey are considered some of the best states to live in and according to Wallet Hub, the Garden State is the best of the best. No, but really, we are not kidding. New Jersey was considered the best state to live in. Wallet Hub recently created a new survey showing which states are the best to live in and even though the state of New Jersey is considered the second least affordable state it still took the number one spot overall on the list of "2021's Best States to Live in."