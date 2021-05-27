Cancel
Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

 2021-05-27

Springfield: Restricting PBM Tools Will Raise Costs for Consumers, Employers + the State. Employers in Illinois provide prescription drug coverage for nearly 6.7 million Illinoisans. In order to help keep care more affordable, employers work with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), who deploy a variety of tools to reduce prescription drug costs and help improve health outcomes. In addition to helping employers, PBMs also work with the Illinois Medicaid program in the same way to help control costs. Over the last five years, PBMs have saved the state and taxpayers nearly $340 million.

