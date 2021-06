Firestarter is in production now from Blumhouse, and today they revealed a first look still of Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who will be playing Charlie in the film. The Stephen King adaptation is being directed by Keith Tomas (The Vigil). The script is being written by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, Rectify), who will also executive produce. Jason Blum and Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman will produce. Martha De Laurentiis, who was an associate producer on the 1984 version of Firestarter that starred a really young Drew Barrymore as Charlie, will executive produce. Zac Efron and Michael Greyeyes will star in the film. Check out the first look at Charlie down below.