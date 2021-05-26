Olivia Rodrigo Remixes Are Everywhere—Here's 5 of the Best
The contemporary music scene's pop icon-in-waiting, Olivia Rodrigo, has been pumping out hits like a broken printer. The 18-year-old songstress recently dropped her hotly anticipated debut album SOUR, which categorically dominated both the airwaves and headlines. As of yesterday, May 25th, the record currently occupies all 10 spots of Spotify's Top 50 - USA chart. It's an utterly dominant debut and one that sets the tone for an inescapable, innately talented artist we'll be hearing for decades.edm.com