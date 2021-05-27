Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sony-Backed Eleventh Hour Films Adapts Jane Casey’s Thriller ‘The Killing Kind’ Into Limited Series

By Jake Kanter
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony Pictures Television-backed Eleventh Hour Films has optioned Jane Casey’s novel The Killing Kind and will adapt it into a limited series. Screenwriters Zara Hayes (Showtrial) and Jonathan Stewart (Meet You In Hell) have been attached to reimagine the book, with the former set to direct. Published today by HarperCollins,...

deadline.com
Deadline

Deadline

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Protagonist Pictures#Book Series#Executive Producer#Sony Pictures Television#Harpercollins#United Agents#Wme#Grandview#Caa#Eleventh Hour Films#Sony Backed Eleventh#Adaptation#Creative Director#Screenwriters Zara Hayes#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
Related
Books & Literaturethefilmstage.com

Brandon Cronenberg to Adapt J.G. Ballard Novel Super-Cannes as Limited Series

With news that David Cronenberg would finally be returning to the director’s chair with a new sci-fi feature borrowing a title from his early film Crimes of the Future, his son Brandon Cronenberg will also be keeping busy. Following up Possessor, he’s now unveiled his next project and one that will see him somewhat following in his father’s footsteps.
Movieslivinglifefearless.co

Film and TV Adaptations: The Art of Killing Your Darlings

It was 1997, a year that will eternally be etched into the history of pop culture. It was the year the first book in the seven-part fantasy series written by J.K. Rowling came into existence; Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone shocked the world and changed our lives forever. Due to its impactful global influence, it didn’t take long for Hollywood to cash in their chips and turn this masterpiece into a motion picture. All eight film adaptations were a huge hit at the box office, earning a total of $7.7 billion.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

How Does a Book Get Adapted for TV or Film?

A Roundtable Conversation with Laura Van Den Berg, Daniel Torday, Melissa Scholes Young, and Stephanie Beard. How many times have you discovered a favorite movie or TV series, only to realize it’s based on a book? As streaming services demand more and more stories to satisfy our viewing needs, they are relying more than ever on the publishing industry to provide them. You know, books. But what goes into the long process of turning a novel into a season of television?
MoviesCollider

Adam Wingard Directing Film Adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s ‘Hardcore’ Comic

After the success ofGodzilla vs. Kong,director Adam Wingard will be adaptingRobert Kirkman’s Hardcore for Universal Pictures.Wingard will be co-writing the script alongside Will Simmon based on an initial treatment from Kirkman himself. Created by Kirkman and Marc Silvestri, Image Comics released Hardcore #1 in 2018 from comic scribe Andy Diggle...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel Anna Karenina is getting a modern adaptation as Netflix’s first Russian original series

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy star Svetlana Khodchenkova will play the title role in Anna K, a contemporary retelling of the classic novel, considered one of the greatest of all time. “In the updated Netflix version, Anna Karenina is a socialite and wife of the soon-to-be governor of St. Petersburg, who enters a life-changing love affair with Vronsky, the dashing heir of an aluminum empire,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Their affair threatens the delicate balance of their familial bonds and social relationships.” Meanwhile, HBO Max also has been developing a modern Anna K series based on Anna Karenina with a Korean-American star.
TV Seriesthehendersonnews.com

BritBox To Adapt M.L. Longworth’s Crime Novels Into TV Series ‘Murder In Provence’

M.L. Longworth’s popular detective novels are being adapted into a television series for BritBox’s first U.S. and U.K. co-production. According to Deadline, English playwright and actress Shelagh Stephenson (who has writing credits on Downton Abbey) will write Murder In Provence, a three-episode series for the BBC and ITV streamer. It will be produced by Monumental Television, the production company behind period drama Harlots and the British sitcom Ghosts.
MoviesComing Soon!

Sony’s Adam Driver-Led Sci-Fi Thriller 65 Sets Release Date

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures has officially set the theatrical release date for their upcoming sci-fi thriller titled 65 from the A Quiet Place writing duo and producer Sam Raimi. Starring Oscar nominee Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt (Love and Monsters), and Chloe Coleman (My Spy), the film is now scheduled to make its debut on May 13, 2022. The film’s current release date will see 65 going up against Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions’ untitled project.
MoviesE! Online

Meet the Filmmakers Behind Target & NBCUniversal's Scene in Color Film Series

If you're looking for inspiring new films to watch, Target & NBCUniversal have you covered this summer. Last night, during the This Is Us finale, Target & NBCUniversal announced their Scene in Color Film Series. Hosted by award-winning producer Will Packer, the series celebrates the stories of three emerging BIPOC filmmakers.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Norman Reedus and AMC Adapting ‘Faster Pussycat, Kill! Kill!’ TV Series

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is teaming up with AMC Studios to adapt cult favorite Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! into a television series. Reedus’ bigbaldhead production company and AMC Studios are in the early stages of adapting Russ Meyer’s 1965 film for the small screen. The series is said to honor the original but also put a more prominent focus on the strong female characters and the overthrowing of societal norms. Meyer’s estate is fully behind the project.
TV & VideosCollider

Michiel Huisman to Star in Mark Boal's AppleTV+ Thriller Series 'Echo 3'

Michiel Huisman will join Luke Evans in Apple TV+’s upcoming television series Echo 3, an action-thriller show penned and produced by Academy Award-winner Mark Boal. Boal is best known for his projects with Kathryn Bigelow including The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, but Echo 3 will be his first jump into television. The series is adapted from the Israeli television series When Heroes Fly, which in turn was based on the book of the same name by Amir Gutfreund.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Six Short Trailers for Disney's Diverse 'Launchpad' Short Film Series

"I want to tell Jimmy I'm half-vampire." Disney has debuted six individual trailers for their new short film series steaming on Disney+ called Launchpad. We featured one teaser last month, but get a closer look at each one of these below. Bold new storytelling from six new filmmakers with unique perspectives in Disney's Launchpad, arriving in May. The series will feature six different shorts at launch - titled: American Eid, Dinner is Served, Growing Fangs, The Last of the Chupacabras, Let's Be Tigers, and The Little Prince(ss). Much like the Pixar SparkShorts series, they want to tell us stories that we don't usually hear - from a diverse set of voices, about underrepresented people trying to be themselves. Most of them are about teens or kids - one of them is about a half human / half vampire, one of them is about a Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions, one of them is about a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet. We love featuring short films on this site, and I'm impressed that Disney is highlighting some unique stories. Enjoy.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] Limited Series “Lisey’s Story” Offers Gorgeous Yet Uneven Adaptation of Stephen King Novel

Of all prolific author Stephen King’s works, Lisey’s Story ranks high among his favorites. It’s one that he’s longed to see adapted to television, so it likely comes as no surprise that King took the task upon himself, penning the teleplay and serving as executive producer for this limited eight-episode series from Apple+. That’s both a blessing and a curse here.
TV & VideosTheWrap

Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis to Star in FX’s ‘Shogun’ Limited Series

Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis have been set as two of the three leads on FX’s limited series “Shōgun,” TheWrap has learned. The 10-episode show is based on James Clavell’s novel of the same name and tells the story from both a Western and Japanese perspective. Sanada has been cast as Yoshi Toranaga, with Jarvis playing John Blackthorne. “Shōgun’s” third lead, the role of Lady Mariko, is currently being cast.