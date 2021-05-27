Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert Reveal How Much Money They Were Offered for Bachelor in Paradise

imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps it's true that money can't buy love, but money can make eligible singles more willing to look for love on TV. On the first episode of his Trading Secrets podcast that launched Monday, May 24, Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick welcomed franchise alum Dean Unglert. During their chat, the pair discussed how much money they were each offered to appear on Bachelor in Paradise back in the day. Dean, who first competed for Rachel Lindsay's roses on The Bachelorette season 13 that aired in 2017, said he was inclined to accept the show's initial monetary offer before friends encouraged him to negotiate for a bigger sum. "They hit me up, and they're...

www.imdb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelor In Paradise#Bachelorette#True Love#Bachelor Nation#Reveal#Secrets#Eligible Singles#Tv#Friends#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfame10.com

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Are Engaged

Another Bachelor wedding may be happening sooner than you think!. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is officially engaged to Bachelor alum Jason Tartick. The couple got engaged on Monday while recording an episode of Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast. The proposal came as a complete surprise because Bristowe was under the impression that she was interviewing a special guest, but was surprised by a proposal instead.
PetsPopSugar

Sweet Photos of Ramen and Pinot, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Golden Retrievers

Now-engaged Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick had a whirlwind 2019. After meeting in January and starting to date, the couple moved in together in June and made the decision to adopt their first fur baby, a golden retriever named Ramen. "A friendship turned to a relationship and now a relationship turned to a little fam," Jason wrote at the time. Just six months later, they brought home their second golden, Pinot, and swiftly became a family of four before the year was out.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe Are Taking ‘Baby Steps’ With Wedding Planning After ‘Perfect’ Proposal

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are still on cloud nine after getting engaged, but the Bachelor Nation couple are gearing up to start planning their perfect day. “From what I’ve heard from friends and family is [there have still been issues] getting the right venue at the right time because so many weddings have been delayed from COVID,” Tartick, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his “Trading Secrets” podcast, adding that the pair are taking “baby steps” when it comes to planning. “Let’s take one step at a time and the first step is going to be getting our wedding planner. After the wedding planner, we’ll have to lock in a venue and a location, and then a time. But we just have to wait to see, you know, what the wedding planner suggests and we’re going through that process now.”
TV & Videosnews-shield.com

Chris Harrison to Be Replaced By Guest Hosts for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Chris Harrison will be sitting out of the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season as David Spade and other celebrity guests taking over hosting duties. According to Variety, comedian Spade is the only guest to have officially signed on at the moment while offers to other celebrity talent are still being considered. ABC and Warner Bros. TV have declined to comment on Harrison’s future with the franchise or Spade’s involvement with Bachelor in Paradise.
MinoritiesCharlotteObserver.com

Chris Harrison is out as host of ‘The Bachelor’ after racism controversy

In the aftermath of a racism controversy that engulfed the first Black Bachelor’s highly anticipated season earlier this year, Chris Harrison is officially parting ways with the popular reality series after 20 years as the face of the franchise, network ABC and production company Warner Horizon announced Tuesday. “Chris Harrison...
Celebritiessandiegouniontribune.com

Chris Harrison is out as ‘Bachelor’ host. How his 20-year stint came undone

After 20 years, the voice and face of the franchise is “stepping aside” for good, ABC and Warner Horizon confirmed Tuesday. In the aftermath of a racism controversy that engulfed the first Black Bachelor’s highly anticipated season earlier this year, Chris Harrison is officially parting ways with the popular reality series after 20 years as the face of the franchise, network ABC and production company Warner Horizon announced Tuesday.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Bachelor Nation Alums React to Chris Harrison's Franchise Exit

Bachelor Nation is reacting to the news that longtime host Chris Harrison will not be returning to the franchise. Alums of the franchise took to social media on Tuesday to share their thoughts on the topic, after ET confirmed Harrison's exit following his racism controversy. The former host took to...