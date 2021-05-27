Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert Reveal How Much Money They Were Offered for Bachelor in Paradise
Perhaps it's true that money can't buy love, but money can make eligible singles more willing to look for love on TV. On the first episode of his Trading Secrets podcast that launched Monday, May 24, Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick welcomed franchise alum Dean Unglert. During their chat, the pair discussed how much money they were each offered to appear on Bachelor in Paradise back in the day. Dean, who first competed for Rachel Lindsay's roses on The Bachelorette season 13 that aired in 2017, said he was inclined to accept the show's initial monetary offer before friends encouraged him to negotiate for a bigger sum. "They hit me up, and they're...www.imdb.com