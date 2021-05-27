Cancel
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan to Make Their Long-Distance Relationship Work

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere aren't enough days in a week, weeks in a month, months in a year for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to be together. The formerly-engaged stars have rekindled their romance and, this time, they're trying to make their long distance kind of love last. J.Lo, 51, and Ben, 48, have traveled around the country the past month as they make up for lost time. After meeting up in Los Angeles and Montana, the couple spent the past four days in Miami, according to a source. The Justice League actor, who lives in Los Angeles near the three kids he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, took an overnight flight to Florida to be with Jennifer over the...

www.imdb.com
