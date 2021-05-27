Cancel
Immigration

'Stopping AAPI Hate' can't just be about locking people up

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe need to stop violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, but we cannot stop it by locking away perpetrators. As headlines and viral videos of anti-Asian hate appear onto our screens at an alarming rate, we crave retribution: “Lock them up, toss the key and keep them away.”

Dover, MAhometownweekly.net

Presentation chronicles history of AAPI hate

Over the last year, the number of hate crimes, acts of violence, and uses of threatening rhetoric against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) has increased significantly. Unfortunately, racism is nothing new for Asian-Americans, who have witnessed systematic oppression in this country for decades. On Thursday, May 13, patrons were invited to join the Dover Town Library (DTL) on Zoom to learn about the history of anti-Asian prejudice in the United States, and how it has affected the lives of those living both here and abroad.
Minoritiesfairgrovenews.com

AAPI; Working To Stop Asian Hate

A community called AAPI has been working tirelessly to end the recent increase in Asian discrimination that has happened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group AAPI stands for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Asians have recently become a target for racism. The number of times that Asians have been discriminated against is said to have increased largely due to a tweet made by Donald Trump the previous president. The tweet stated that the Corona Virus should be referred to as the Chinese Virus or Chinese Flu and was caused by the Chinese.
Minoritiesnewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Is hate America’s essential character?

If hate is our essence, our default, our natural go-to, we can kiss our democracy goodbye. Why? Democracy has two necessary pillars. One is the consent of the governed (government of, for, and by the people). The other is protection of minorities. These pillars, taken together, mean that America belongs to us all.
Immigrationtimesexaminer.com

Please Do Not Deny That Systemic Racism Exists

What is systemic racism? Systemic racism occurs within a government that uses money from people of influence to elect government officials who will promote their agendas. For example, Margaret Sanger, a renowned racist and eugenicist, helped to promote an agenda of genocide which included birth control to what she considered to be the less needed communities of people on the planet. In her own words, Sanger said that colored people were like "human weeds" who needed to be exterminated.
Glenview, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Being anti-communist does not equal racism

In response to "Here's the reality that young Asian Americans are facing every day," a letter by Winston Chu of Glenview that ran May 27: There's a difference between anti-Chinese Communist Party sentiment and anti-Chinese sentiment. The former is political, the latter is hatred. Mr. Chu and our community need to make this distinction, or else, as happens so often in society today, anything remotely touching on race is attacked as racist -- usually as a ploy to silence the political viewpoints of messenger, in this case, Turning Point USA. While the TPUSA image may have poorly distinguished between its criticism of the CCP and anti-Chinese animosity (and, given the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, should probably have been denied public display on this basis), any fair-minded person can see that the message is political.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Fear, hate and reality: How to combat anti-Asian crimes

All New Yorkers have a right to live free from fear of being targeted because of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender or religion. But right now, many of our Asian-American neighbors walk with trepidation, if not terror. The numbers do not lie: Between the start of this year and May 23, there were 86 reported anti-Asian hate crimes, a more than 350% increase from the 19 reported in all of 2020. And that almost surely understates the problem.
Lima, OHLima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Stop AAPI Hate doing promising work as attacks against Asians rise

Some very troubling data was released this month from the Stop AAPI Hate (“AAPI” referring to Asian American Pacific Islander) reporting center showing that from March 2020 to March 2021, 6,603 attacks targeting Asians occurred in the U.S. Resentment toward Asian Americans has been building throughout the pandemic; incendiary political rhetoric, particularly the racist terms “China virus” and “Wuhan virus,” unfurled on social media, branding Asian Americans as responsible for spreading COVID-19. Now we are seeing anti-Asian hate incidents rise across the nation. Two elderly Chinese women were recently stabbed in San Francisco, and six women of Asian descent were killed at an Atlanta spa in March. Stop AAPI Hate findings reveal that California and New York have the highest rates of violence against Asians. Russell Jeung, an Asian American studies professor at San Francisco State University and co-founder of Stop AAPI, has pointed out that the economic hardships resulting from the pandemic, especially in low-income urban areas, has made scapegoats of Asians who live in these communities.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

A white mob killed hundreds of Black people in Tulsa 100 years ago. Survivors still demand justice

Within two days, it was reduced to rubble. Tulsa’s Greenwood was a place of possibility and prosperity for Black Americans following decades of enslavement, racist violence and legalised discrimination in a Jim Crow-era marked by public lynchings and the beginnings of mass incarceration emerging from slavery.An oil boom saw Tulsa’s population grow in the early 1900s. By 1921, in Tulsa’s northern neighbourhoods, a thriving community of 10,000 people energised 35 blocks dotted with red-brick buildings and marquees for clubs and movie theatres, with newspapers, upscale restaurants, hotels and churches, nearly all owned and operated by Black residents.Legalised segregation prohibited Black...
EconomyNEWSBTC

We Can’t Stop Elon, nor Can We Stop China What About Biden?

The recent triple threat of Elon’s tweeting antics, China’s “banning” of crypto, and Biden’s proposal of regulating cryptocurrency has stirred up record-breaking levels of fear, uncertainty, and doubt that have had markets shaken. We can’t stop Elon, nor can we stop China. What about Biden?. With cryptocurrency transfers of more...
MinoritiesCNN

The Second Amendment is not about guns -- it's about anti-Blackness, a new book argues

(CNN) — One of Charlton Heston's greatest performances came not in a Hollywood film but on a convention stage where he electrified a crowd of gun-rights enthusiasts. Heston was president of the National Rifle Association in May 2000 when he spoke at the group's national gathering in Charlotte. The actor described gun owners as patriots and said owning a gun was "something that gives the most common man the most uncommon of freedoms."
Minoritiesbaystatebanner.com

Rampant racist terrorism

Recent reports indicate that Blacks suffer from a racial inequity in wealth and capital. However, that should come as no surprise. The racial policy in America has been to exclude Blacks from opportunities to acquire wealth. Two such events that occurred only one year and nine months apart are the Elaine Massacre and the Tulsa Massacre.
MinoritiesBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: We must teach the difficult lessons of our history

The recent ban on teaching critical race theory by Attorney General Austin Knudsen and supported by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is a mistake. Critical race theory is over 40 years old. It is the idea that racism is a social construct and is not based on people merely being prejudiced or about skin color alone, but that it has been purposefully embedded in legal systems and policies over the course of our nation’s history. Though difficult to admit, this is simply true. Examples abound: the GI bill being denied to veterans of color after WWII, redlining, voting restrictions, Jim Crow, to name just a few. Our country has been ignoring the facts for too long and making the history we teach in our K-12 classrooms accurate (if uncomfortable) is the only way to move beyond the racial inequities that we still live with in America today.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Blacks and Jews should walk together

Shortly after Black Lives Matter co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, stepped down as executive director of the BLM movement last week, a 2015 video surfaced of her calling for the “end of Israel,” on which she stated, “If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project called Israel, we’re doomed.”
Pittsburgh, PAPitt News

‘Tell the truth’: Eddie Glaude speaks on racism at CRSP event

According to Eddie Glaude Jr., professor and chair of Princeton University’s African American studies department, racial inequality isn’t the consequence of “random events,” and the nation should admit to its racist laws and decisions and be “deliberate” in rooting out such efforts. “Racial inequality isn’t the result of random events,...
Seattle, WAWashington Examiner

Joe Biden's racist, Marxist education rule must be killed

The public has two more days to make comments against a proposed rule by the Biden administration that would promote the execrable “critical race theory” in public schools. The rule is legally suspect and morally monstrous. The mere fact that it was proposed at all is inexcusable. Critical race theory...
MinoritiesEssence

Black People Were Promised A Lot During The Racial Reckoning. Was It In Vain?

A year after the killing of George Floyd, we’re asking what was meant when we were promised justice. People are afraid to remove “Black Lives Matter” from the bio section of their various social media profiles. They’re scared they’ll be considered bigots and bandwagoners in the ongoing struggle for Black freedom. They want to archive the photos, put permanent book marks on the first page of anti-racist reading lists and move forward as if the summer of 2020 was a fever nightmare.
MinoritiesPosted by
Salon

How not to talk about American racism: Tim Scott lures Democrats into a trap

Tim Scott is the only black Republican in the U.S. Senate. In that role, like other Black conservatives, Scott is a professional "best black friend" and human shield against accusations of racism. In so many ways, Scott and other Black conservatives fulfill many white racists' American Dream of compliant, sycophantic, loyal and submissive Black people.