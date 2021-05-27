Cancel
The One Where Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry Find Out They're Distant Cousins

 14 days ago

No one told us life was gonna be this way! Ahead of the Friends reunion, which is set to debut on HBO Max on May 27, a report from MyHeritage.com claims that Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry, who portrayed friends turned couple Monica Gellar and Chandler Bing on the series, are actually cousins! Well, 11th cousins, that is! Apparently, the duo share relatives William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell, a married couple who lived more than 500 years ago in England. The connection is made through Courteney Copeland, who is Courteney's mom, and Matthew's dad,...

