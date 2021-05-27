The One Where Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry Find Out They're Distant Cousins

After an incredibly long wait, Friends: The Reunion is finally available to watch on HBO Max! The new special is a true joy for fans of the series and features a lot of fun throwbacks, including the cast reading some of their most famous scenes together. Clearly, this inspired some of the stars to do a little recreating and throwback sharing of their own. Yesterday, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) shared an adorable throwback from one of her first on-set interviews. Courteney Cox also took to Instagram yesterday to show off an old Monica Geller look.