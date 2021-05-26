Best Cheap Car Insurance in Scottsdale for 2021

Under Texas law, you have specific rights as a consumer with car insurance. It is found under the Bill of Rights and includes the right to information, the right to get information that isn’t misleading or deceptive, excess limits, and the right to reject PIP and UIM or UM as long as your vehicle is not under any loan agreement. In addition, if after 3 years of clean driving history, you have to be insured as a regular policyholder which awards you with a lower rate than the Texas Auto Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA).