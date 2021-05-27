Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Britney Spears Reflects on Being a Young Mother as She Shares Paparazzi Photo With Sons Sean and Jayden

imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is one proud mom! The pop star took a walk down memory lane to reminisce over her sons—Sean Federline, 15, and Jayden Federline, 14—when they were just toddlers. "I had my babies very young," the 39-year-old singer began her Instagram caption on Wednesday, May 26, "at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the the most toys … I really am a baby mamma!!!!" Along with her message, Britney shared a throwback paparazzi photo of herself with her little ones as they enjoyed a pool day. Her sweet family portrait comes two months after she posted a rare image of her teen sons, who she shares with...

www.imdb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paparazzi#Memory Lane#Star#Teen#Rare#Tours#Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimpact601.com

Janet Jackson's brothers praise Justin Timberlake for apology

Janet Jackson's brothers say Justin Timberlake's apology "means a lot". The 'SexyBack' hitmaker issued a lengthy statement addressing his past conduct, in particular around his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, and also to the 54-year-old singer, whose breast he accidentally exposed during their infamous Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004. Although Janet...
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Framing paparazzi GEEZ documentaries Britney spotlight clandestine activity and conservatorship

The pop brilliant took a airing bottomward anamnesis lane to bethink over her sons—Sean Federline, 15, and Jayden Federline, 14—when they were aloof toddlers. “I had my babies actual young,” the 39-year-old accompanist began her Instagram explanation on Wednesday, May 26, “at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I consistently brought the the best toys … I absolutely am a babyish mamma!!!!”
Musicwestplainsdailyquill.net

Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

NEW YORK (AP) — Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn't “Toxic.”. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
MusicPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Britney Spears Musical Set to Kick Off This Fall

Britney Spears is one step closer to Broadway! Well, her music is, anyway... Once Upon a One More Time, the new musical set to the Princess of Pop's catalog of hits, is set to debut this fall. The show will finally raise its curtain at Shakespeare Theatre Company, based in Washington D.C., following a number of delays and setbacks.
CelebritiesPopculture

Paris Hilton Reveals She's Still in Touch With Britney Spears

Paris Hilton is still sending love to Britney Spears after all their years together in the spotlight. The socialite opened up about her relationship with the pop star to Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, revealing that the two have stayed in contact even recently amid Spears' conservatorship battle.
Celebritiesdigg.com

'The Battle For Britney' Examines Claim That Spears Has Dementia — And Who Profits If It's True

A new documentary about Britney Spears, BBC Select's "The Battle for Britney," examines a disturbing theory around Spears's conservatorship: whether she has dementia. "The Battle for Britney" joins the NY Times and Hulu's documentary "Framing Britney Spears" in investigating Spears's conservatorship, her father's role in it and the events that led up to her disappearance from public life. Though Spears's recent Instagram posts counter fans' insistence that she's being held captive, the documentaries reveal concerning aspects of her conservatorship. Fans surfaced court records that, while the BBC couldn't confirm their authenticity, seem legitimate.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Lights up Social Media With 'Baby Mama' Photo

Britney Spears recently lit up social media with a throwback "Baby Mama" photo that recalled her days as a mom of two young boys. In the photo, Spears can be seen sitting at the pool with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, both of whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The boys, now teenagers, are playing with some pool toys in the image and Spears is rocking a pair of shades with a two-piece swimsuit.
MoviesThe Guardian

Shakespeare Theatre Company to host Britney Spears musical

Broadway producers and Washington DC’s Shakespeare Theatre Company are teaming up to host the world premiere of Britney Spears Once Upon a One More Time, a musical wrought from the pop star’s songbook, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. This Tony award-winning theater is hosting the “pre-Broadway tryout of a...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Stop everything: Britney Spears has rose gold hair now

Though Britney Spears has spent the past couple of years sporting her signature platinum look, change is afoot - she just debuted a new look on Instagram and looks *stunning*. ICYMI Britney's been expressing herself through the medium of IG posts a lot lately, from no makeup selfies to chatting fans through her vaccine experience.