Glacier County Interim Library Director Austin Castle and Assistant Librarian Vananda Yazzie of the Browning Branch Library are excited to re-open the doors of the Cut Bank branch of the library this week! According to Castle, the Browning Library is unable to open at this time due to water damage. Hours at the Cut Bank Library are now: 12-2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Castle and Yazzie have been busy shelving new books and cleaning the books which were checked out during the pandemic. They are also organizing a scaled down version of the Summer Reading Program thanks to a grant from the Town Pump Foundation and Friends of the Library. Look for details in next week’s issue.