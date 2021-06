You've heard the warnings about the upcoming fire season. Fire officials say the state is super dry and ready for a big wildfire season. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who leads the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, is asking Washington residents to make an effort to help prevent fires this Memorial Day weekend. Department officials say there were 225 DNR fires in April which was an all time record for that month. They say they usually respond to about 54 fires on average in the month of April and it's been that way for the last 10 years. But not this year.