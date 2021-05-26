‘RHONY’ RECAP: Leah McSweeney Checks Heather Thomson For Her Comments!
This episode of The Real Housewives of New York City picks up where the ladies last left off — the trip to the Hamptons. The drunken rant of Sonja Morgan continues. Something about Wells Fargo having better home interest rates versus Chase Bank causes her to launch at Ramona Singer. Ramona tells Sonja to stop drinking. Sonja is holding a butter knife and yelling, “You don’t have anyone to rely on. You have fake-ass friends.” Then Sonja starts picking up silverware and throwing it, telling Ramona, “You don’t even have Mario [Singer].” Sonja continues as Ramona walks away, “I have a family. I have friends. And I have a solid financial future.” Eboni K. Williams just keeps on eating. Luann de Lesseps goes outside to escape the high-anxiety situation. Ramona goes back in to calm Sonja down by apologizing to her.allaboutthetea.com