Books & Literature

Braiding Sweetgrass book review

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe novel “Braiding Sweetgrass” tenderly explores science and the natural world, threading in Indigenous culture, motherhood, and a reflection on life itself. The book — written by Robin Wall Kimmerer, a professor, botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation — references sweetgrass, a sacred herb for Indigenous people. “Sweetgrass,...

Book Review#Motherhood#Indigenous Culture#Indigenous People#Potawatomi Teachings#Mother Earth#Gratitude
West Lafayette, INwbaa.org

Book Review: World Travel

Anthony Bourdain was arugably one of the best food writers/critics/TV personalities ever. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide gives Bourdain's honest take on some of the most interesting places in the world. The book also includes writings from friends, collegues, and family members about the wonderful world we live in and the wonderful man Bourdain. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
Lima, OHLima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

The story begins in 1839, at the dawn of the First Opium War, and follows Chinese history through Mao’s Cultural Revolution and up to the present day. Rutherfurd chronicles the rising and falling fortunes of members of Chinese, British, and American families, as they negotiate the tides of history. Extraordinarily researched and majestically told, Edward Rutherfurd paints a thrilling portrait of one of the most singular and remarkable countries in the world.
Books & LiteratureAustin Chronicle

Book Review: Five Graphic Novels That Will Supercharge Your Sequential Existence

I could gloss this just-released book by saying "The frequent New Yorker cartoonist and longtime sequential artist Karl Stevens provides a biography, equally quotidian and phantasmagorical, of his and his wife's pet cat." But that would be like horking up a hairball that only hints at the rich and fur-infused feast from which such an encapsulation erupted. What Stevens has performed here is, in fact, a sort of miracle. Not because the page after page of full-color illustrations in this new trade paperback from Chronicle Books are extraordinary, the man's meticulous pen-and-watercolor work so precise as to approach, at times, photorealism ... not because presenting the inner life of a domestic varmint in its own words is a novel conceit (cf. William Braden's Henri, le Chat Noir or, FFS, Garfield) ... not because Penny could double as an accurate glimpse of Contemporary (Pet-Involved) Life in America ... but because, moreso than even B. Kliban or T.S. Eliot or Edward Gorey or Rita Mae Brown accomplished, Stevens' paneled narrative of depictions here provokes the sensation of actually having a pet cat. I mean, it's a fucking eerie feeling. The artist renders such visual and textual verisimilitude, perfectly capturing the typical feline temerity of thoughts and actions, the catty Zen of its subsidized existence, that I could almost feel hair being shed on my jeans as I read. Bonus: Having this paper Penny in your house requires no cleaning of a litter box.
Books & Literaturegeekgirlauthority.com

Book Review: SORROWLAND

“Vern wished to make every moment of her life a rebellion, not just against the Blessed Acres of Cain but the world in all its entirety. Nothing would be spared her resistance.”. In Sorrowland, Vern — a 15-year-old pregnant and abused albino Black girl — escapes a cultish compound. Eventually,...
Addison County, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Book Review: 'Museum of Islands: New and Selected Poems,' Gary Margolis

Poet, psychologist and former Middlebury College professor Gary Margolis brings us his second volume of selected poems with Museum of Islands. (The first, Raking the Winter Leaves, was released in 2013, also by Bauhan Publishing.) This latest selection includes more than 100 pages of new work, forming a book within a book, along with poems from Margolis' previous collections Runner Without a Number and Time Inside.
Books & Literaturethecragandcanyon.ca

Book review: Some real beauty amid the beasts

Rachel Rose | Douglas & McIntyre (Madeira Park, B.C., 2021) Portraits of timid, orderly days and lives of quiet desperation are not the forte of Rachel Rose’s debut work of fiction, an appealing and substantial collection of 14 stories with a delectable title: The Octopus Has Three Hearts. Messy days,...
Books & Literatureanishinabeknews.ca

Book review: We Dream Medicine Dreams

We Dream Medicine Dreams written and illustrated by Lisa Bovin is a beautiful and moving story of a young girl saying goodbye to her dying grandfather who is in a coma in the hospital. She talks to him about the teachings that he passed on to her and how they are giving her strength as she deals with losing him. This book is geared towards children ages 5-8.
Books & Literatureseattlepi.com

Book Review: 'A Master of Djinn' by P. Djeli Clark

A Master of Djinn, published by Tor books, by P. Djeli Clark is a fantastical trip to Cairo Egypt circa 1913. However, this isn't a Cairo anyone will recognize from history. For in the late 1800s the great Al-Jahiz opened up the veil separating the mundane and magical worlds. Now mortals exist side by side with Djinn and other magical beings not only in Egypt but all over the world wherever ancient beliefs are still practiced.
Books & LiteratureBowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'Eat Sleep Innovate'

“Eat Sleep Innovate: How to Make Creativity an Everyday Habit Inside Your Organization” by Scott D. Anthony, Paul Cobban, Natalie Painchaud and Andy Parker. Boston: Harvard Business Review Press, 2020. 272 pages, $28 (hardcover). “We’ve been on the frontlines of innovation efforts and have seen the good, the bad, and...
Books & Literatureoffgridweb.com

Book Review: Violence of Mind by Varg Freeborn

One part criticism, one part methodology, Violence of Mind pokes at the soft tissue of how we think of self-defense in order to build a foundation that combines the irreverence of a street fight, with the analytical benefit of systematizing one’s mindset. In this, the book offers two benefits: first and foremost as a cheque to one’s own ego, and second, as an attempt to build not only a roadmap of training progression, but heuristics to protect one’s self from the self-sabotage of misguided intentions. Varg Freeborn announces from the beginning that this work is written to construct the mental foundation needed to support and inform one’s survival, by evaluating one’s actual versus perceived goals, and holding rigorously to them.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Boomer Magazine

Book Review: "Don’t Say a Word"

For a hearty mix of humor, hope, relatability, and plain old entertainment, “Don’t Say a Word: A Daughter’s Two Cents,” written by Elizabeth Roper Marcus, is guaranteed to appeal to any kind of book reader. For nonfiction lovers, this memoir features true, well-told, and deliciously anecdotal tales that satiate your...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Book Review: ‘Death Washes Ashore’

Author Patricia Skalka made a virtual appearance in April to discuss her newly published novel, Death Washes Ashore, with guests of Write On, Door County. This work is the sixth installment in her Dave Cubiak mystery series, and readers who are familiar with Cubiak’s adventures might reasonably have expected his creator to be quite a formidable woman: perhaps a female incarnation of Lou Grant from The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
Books & Literatureliving-las-vegas.com

Book Review: “The Home Stretch”

When I picked up The Home Stretch by Wayne M. Johnston I thought I was reviewing what the press release described as a novel. Turns out, the book is way more autobiography than novel. and I can’t for the life of me figure out what in the text, other than names and places, is fantasy vs. reality. The author’s biography parallels the “novel” in almost every aspect. As a lover of autobiographies, I enjoyed every page.
Books & LiteratureRoanoke Times

Book review: "The Jackal" by J.R. Ward

“The Jackal” is the first novel in a new spin off series, “Black Dagger Brotherhood: Prison Camp,” from New York Times Bestselling author J.R. Ward. Fans of Ward’s Black Dagger Brotherhood series will delight in learning more about familiar characters while being introduced to new faces. Nyx is a vampire...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
sevendaysvt

Book Review: 'Red Kite, Blue Sky,' Madeleine May Kunin

Politics and poetry may seem at first to be strange bedfellows. Yet governance and versification have a long tradition of being intimately linked. Queen Elizabeth I wrote poetry and translated ancient texts from Latin and Greek. One of few women in England at the time to receive a complete education in the classics, she dared to address the scholars at Oxford and Cambridge universities in Latin, the preeminent language of male authority.
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ is solid if unspectacular

Admittedly, I’m making this assessment with anything close to real confidence. At some point years ago, I watched 2004 hit psychological horror film “Saw.” While I didn’t think it was bad exactly, I can’t say that I in any way enjoyed the affair characterized by unpleasant choices — involving hacksaws or otherwise — offered by the Jigsaw Killer to his victims.
Posted by
The Fiction Addiction

Book Review: The Suspect

The Suspect, by Fiona Barton, tells the story of two missing British girls on a Thailand gap-year adventure. When teenage Alex and Rosie don’t call home as scheduled to hear their exam results, both sets of parents know something’s wrong. Sure, they might just be hungover on a beach somewhere or exploring rural Thailand out of cell-phone range, but… Journalist Kate Waters, who’s looking into the story, also has a young adult son who wandered off to Thailand to find himself, and is very rarely in contact with his family.
Books & LiteratureRecycled Crafts

Book Review: Finger Knitting for Kids

With summer fast approaching in the Northern part of the world, I think we’re all looking for fun things to do with our kids. My daughter usually has day camps at least part of the summer (and even last year she did a couple virtually) but we have no plans at all this summer so I’m going to need to fill that time with something besides YouTube.
Books & Literaturegeekdad.com

‘Factopia’ by Kate Hale: A Book Review

Factbooks have been the bread butter of non-fiction publishing for a very long time (well, at least during the 40+ years I’ve been able to enjoy them). It’s always interesting what new spin can be put on them, as publishers try to lure the next generation of general knowledge geeks into their sticky word-covered clutches. Who better to do this than Britannica Books, a publisher founded in the shadow of the granddaddy of fact books, the Encyclopedia Britannica? Whilst classic multi-volume encyclopedias might have lost out to their digital counterparts, books like the excellent Factopia by Kate Hale proves the printed word can still bring its A-game to the table.
Somers, CThamlethub.com

Teen Volunteer Book Reviewers Sought By Somers Library

Are you able to write in a conversational way with minimal spelling and grammar errors?. If so, you may want to become a Volunteer Teen Book Reviewer! To earn community service hours, reviewers would read an appropriate book, write a review about the book, and submit it to the Somers Library for posting on their teen website! Reviewers should be in grades 6 - 12.